ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greene County, VA

Deputies: Virginia man had 11,000 fentanyl pills in his home

By Lauren Silver, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1odxbN_0fd9L3AU00

GREENE COUNTY, Va. — Sheriff’s deputies in Virginia announced they arrested a man who they said had massive amounts of drugs in his home, as well as guns and cash.

Deputies with the Greene County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest in a Facebook post, where they shared a photo of the approximately 11,000 fentanyl pills seized. Deputies said the drugs have a street value of $120,000.

Jeremy Tillman, who lives in the home, was arrested and faces multiple charges, including possession with the intent to distribute a schedule I or II drug and possession of a firearm while intending to distribute schedule I or II drugs, WRIC reported.

In addition to the pills, deputies shared photos showing guns, ammunition and cash also seized from the home.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 12

Just me again!
3d ago

Wow! I can only imagine how someone gets that many pills much less know that somebody's going to die from that stash!

Reply(1)
10
Lee Stone
3d ago

Knowing what is happening to people there should be full accountability. No second chances.

Reply
5
L in Md
3d ago

Oh my gosh, please punish him to the fullest extent of the law, No easy plea deals!

Reply
5
Related
cbs17

Man with stun gun steals cases of cigarettes in Virginia

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Suffolk Police are looking for the man responsible for an armed robbery at a 7-Eleven over the weekend. Officers responded to the store in the 6000 block of Godwin Boulevard Saturday around 7 a.m. and spoke with a store employee who witnessed the robbery. The...
WDVM 25

Four arrested in Maryland drug bust

CUMBERLAND, Md. (WDVM) — The Cumberland Police Department teamed up with Maryland State Police for a search and seizure. According to the news release, an ongoing investigation into the sale of illegal drugs lead them to the 300 block of Columbia Street. In the house, police found “large amounts of suspected Fentanyl, Crack Cocaine, and […]
CUMBERLAND, MD
theriver953.com

FRPD investigate possible human trafficking

The Front Royal Police Department (FRPD) is investigating a possible human trafficking case. The FRPD announced in a news release that they have arrested 23 year old Florida resident William Chase Mathews. The investigation leading to the arrest regarded an adult who is suspected of having sexual relations with a...
FRONT ROYAL, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Greene County, VA
Crime & Safety
State
Virginia State
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
County
Greene County, VA
Fox News

Suspected Virginia drug dealer arrested after 14-year-old dies of fentanyl overdose from counterfeit Percocet

Virginia police last week arrested an accused dealer of counterfeit Percocet pills nearly fifteen days after a 14-year-old boy died from a suspected fentanyl overdose. Latae’veion Naveiour Woods, 21, of Woodbridge, Virginia, was arrested May 11 and charged with distribution of a scheduled I or II narcotic, the Prince William County Police Department announced Friday.
WOODBRIDGE, VA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Police seek help identifying young boy found stuffed into suitcase in Indiana woods

NEW PEKIN, Ind. — A month after the body of a young boy was found stuffed into a suitcase in the woods of Indiana, authorities are no closer to learning the child’s name. A mushroom hunter called 911 around 7:30 p.m. on April 16 to report finding a suitcase in a heavily wooded area off East Holder Road in New Pekin, located in eastern Washington County. According to the Indiana State Police, the body of a young Black boy was inside.
NEW PEKIN, IN
WTOP

2 shot and killed in Woodbridge apartment

Two men were found dead in a Woodbridge, Virginia, apartment Sunday after a resident in the apartment downstairs called police to report a bullet hole in their ceiling. Malik Xavier Lamar Davis, of Woodbridge, and Christian Jamar Roberts, of Dumfries, both 23, were found shot dead in an apartment at Woodbridge Station Apartments.
WOODBRIDGE, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fentanyl#Guns#Drugs#Wric
Daily Voice

Suspect Sought In VA Jiffy Lube Incident

Police are asking for the public's help in identifying the person who commit fraud at a Jiffy Lube earlier this month in Fredericksburg.Police did not provide specifics on what happened at 3300 Plank Road.Can you identify this person? On May 10th, he was involved in a fraudulent incident at the Jif…
FREDERICKSBURG, VA
WTOP

Woman killed in 3-vehicle crash on I-95 in Springfield identified

The woman who died in last week’s fatal three-vehicle crash on Interstate 95 in Springfield, Virginia, was identified Monday by Virginia State Police. According to authorities, Ciera T. Berry, 28, of Triangle, was driving a Nissan Altima south on I-95 around 3:30 a.m. when she tried to change lanes to the right and struck a Nissan Sentra.
SPRINGFIELD, VA
NBC Washington

2 Dead in ‘Domestic-Related Incident' in Fairfax: Police

Two people were found dead in Fairfax, Virginia, Saturday during a welfare check, police said. Officers got a call for service about 2:35 p.m. and responded to the 10400 block of Stallworth Court just before 3 p.m., Fairfax County police said. That block is in the area of George Mason University.
FAIRFAX, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
fox5dc.com

3 men stabbed during argument at Fairfax County basketball court

RESTON, Va. - Authorities say three men were stabbed at a Fairfax County basketball court Sunday. The incident happened around 11:30 p.m. in the 11900 block of Baron Cameron Avenue in the Reston area. Police say an argument led to the stabbings. All three were transported to a nearby hospital...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
WUSA

Police: Man shot and killed in Triangle parking lot in latest PWC violence

TRIANGLE, Va. — Prince William County and Dumfries officials are investigating a shooting that left one man dead in a residential parking lot Sunday night. According to Prince William County Police, officers from both agencies responded to a call for a shooting just after 9 p.m. at the 3600 block of Tavern Way, a residential area dotted with townhouses east of Jefferson Davis Highway.
TRIANGLE, VA
WTOP

Philadelphia man arrested after painkiller theft in Fredericksburg

A Philadelphia man who on Friday stole pain medication from a pharmacy inside of a Giant grocery store in Fredericksburg, Virginia, has been arrested, according to authorities. Stafford County’s Sheriff’s office said that Ronald Green, 31, was charged with robbery and possession of a stolen vehicle. Green was also served...
FREDERICKSBURG, VA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston, MA
94K+
Followers
105K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston 25 News WFXT is helping you stay informed and stay connected with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.boston25news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy