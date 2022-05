(KNSI) — Charges against a St. Cloud man accused of selling ecstasy pills to a high school student have been dismissed. According to the criminal complaint filed in Rice County, the incident happened in 2019 when a 17-year-old student said he thought he was buying Adderall, but investigators say they were ecstasy pills. Police accused 22-year-old Raymond Charles Jackson, Jr. of selling him the drugs on the campus of Shattuck St. Mary’s School in Faribault. The student was not arrested.

SAINT CLOUD, MN ・ 20 HOURS AGO