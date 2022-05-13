Tall Ships Arriving in Annapolis Harbor

The Maiden Factor ship will arrive in Annapolis on May 17 for a 16-Day stay as part of her world tour encouraging women in Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math (STEM). Maiden was the first all-female team to participate in the Whitbread Round the World Race and is a global ambassador for the empowerment of women and girls through education. After a Chesapeake Bay flotilla rendezvous at 10 a.m., Maiden will arrive at City Dock for an 11 a.m. welcoming ceremony.
When the dogwood trees begin to bloom, and the blue crabs start their migration up the Chesapeake Bay, it’s time to head east, out of the city and onward to the Eastern Shore, then further, toward the ocean—stopping just short of those salty Atlantic waves. Take our word for it: Come May, there are few better fresh-air respites in the state of Maryland than the tiny town of Berlin.
BALTIMORE, Md. – The U.S. Coast Guard, Navy, Air Force, and the Marines will conduct a routine search and rescue exercise off the coasts of Delaware and Maryland on Tuesday. We’re told the exercise will simulate an aircraft incident, the need to search for and rescue crew, and respond to debris in the water. In the case of inclement weather, the activity will take place on Thursday.
Hart-Miller Island State Park is an 1100-acre island located in Baltimore County on the Chesapeake Bay near the mouth of Middle River. The island was originally part of a peninsula that extended from Edgemere, MD. The two islands, Hart and Miller, were joined by the construction of a dike in 1981, and until 2009, the impoundment was filled with dredge material from Baltimore Harbor, eventually creating Hart-Miller Island.
In June 2017, Matthew Hager was riding his bicycle in a bike lane on Chinquapin Round Road when the front tire became lodged in a gap between the storm sewer grate and the roadway. Now, nearly 5 years later, and just before the City of Annapolis implements an electric bike program, a jury found the City negligent in maintaining bicycle lanes and awarded Mr. Hager $300,000.
The United States Coast Guard, out of its Curtis Bay office in Baltimore, continues to investigate the historic grounding of the container vessel Everforward in Chesapeake Bay. Historic because such groundings are a rarity in the carefully marked and charted Chesapeake system. Coast Guard spokesperson PA1 Oldham said the investigation...
Local duo Behind Annapolis’ Preserve open a second restaurant this summer. The dream team behind Preserve in Annapolis, are readying to open their second project, Garten, in Severna Park. Last year, Jeremy and Michelle Hoffman purchased the building and grounds that formerly housed Cafe Bretton, a country French restaurant...
ANNAPOLIS, Md. – The Annapolis Juneteenth Planning Committee and the City of Annapolis are hosting the second annual Juneteenth celebration with a VIP Reception and Awards Ceremony on Friday, June 17 and a parade and festival on Saturday, June 18. Traditionally, June 19 is known as Juneteenth, the oldest...
This week’s listener grew up in Maryland, and he always just assumed there were roadside pit beef stands across the whole country. Not so! Pit beef is a hyper-regional food tradition rooted in Baltimore’s industrial past, and we head out to explore the origins and permutations of this local delicacy.
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore Farmers’ Market is one of the most iconic activities the city has to offer, and it’s about to get even better.
Beginning in June, visitors will be invited to experience B-Side, a special monthly extension of the farmers’ market, complete with food and drink vendors and live performances by local artists.
B-Side can be found in the same space as the farmers’ market, underneath the Jones Falls Expressway at Holliday and Saratoga streets. It runs from 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
The first B-Side event is tentatively set for Sunday, June 12, with PrideFest! The event will be hosted by Evon Dior Michelle, Baltimore’s 2020 Drag Queen of the Year. Additionally, Kotic Couture is scheduled to perform.
Below you’ll find a complete schedule of B-Side events:
Sunday, June 12: PrideFest
Sunday, July 3: Summer of Soul
Sunday, Aug. 7: Music Mashups & Cover Bands
Sunday, Sept. 4: School House Rock
Sunday, Oct. 2: BSO Playlist
To learn more, visit the Baltimore Office of Promotion & the Arts’ website.
If you're seeking a broad range of attractions, museums, and activities on the East Coast, Baltimore is a terrific place to go. Baltimore's coffee culture has grown in recent years, and the city now boasts a strong network of small companies focused on community and quality.
HOWARD COUNTY, Md. (WBFF) — Howard County Public Schools are closing 3 hours early today. Aftercare and evening activities are also canceled. Any activities involving students or staff, and community-sponsored programs in our buildings are canceled. Anne Arundel County Public Schools - After School Activities are canceled.
HAMPSTEAD, Md. (WBFF) — A liquor store in Carroll County sold a winning scratch-off ticket worth $5.1 million last week, the Maryland Lottery said. The record-setting Multi-Match prize sold at Hampstead Liquors in the 700 block of Hanover Pike was claimed, the lottery said. Also last week, someone who...
MARYLAND, USA — A barge that broke off from a worksite along the Potomac River over the weekend has been secured by a tug boat, according to a spokesperson for the C and O Canal National Historic Park. The barge at Dam #4 is one of two barges that...
A Carroll County man claimed the record-setting $5.1 million Multi-Match jackpot. Video above: New scratch-offs and promotions from Maryland Lottery. The anonymous player known as the "Mystery Millionaire" won the largest jackpot in-state jackpot game's history with a quick-pick ticket purchased for the May 9 drawing. The 41-year-old Westminster man...
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation, a manufacturer of electric industrial vehicles and drivetrain systems, has chosen Baltimore County as the home of its new manufacturing plant, Gov. Larry Hogan announced Monday.
Greenland plans to open an estimated 50,000-square-foot manufacturing facility on Nottingham Drive in White Marsh. The plant is set to open in July and and is part of what the governor’s office described as the company’s “major U.S. expansion.”
The governor’s office said Greenland plans to “steadily” create full-time jobs at the new facility, noting that Baltimore County’s workforce was among the reasons the site was selected, along with...
The tide swings on some Chesapeake Bay waterways can be drastic. What could be sufficient water depth yesterday may be a sandbar today. On the Corsica River, a 23-year-old boater lost her life when the 17-footer she was riding in ran hard aground. Bay Bulletin reported on the tragedy in 2020. As Cheryl Costello reports from Queen Anne’s County, the victim’s family has launched a pilot program urging boaters to check the tides before they go out. Watch below:
Trappe, MD - The fishing piers at Bill Burton Fishing Pier State Park are closed in both Dorchester and Talbot counties due to structural safety concerns. Shoreline and trail access is open on the Talbot County side of the park. An underwater inspection conducted in February 2022 found crumbling concrete...
A bakery with locations in Havre De Grace and Ocean City is being credited for having the best cake in Maryland. Eat This, Not That compiled a nationwide list ranking the best cake in every state, which included the Rita's Delight at Desserts by Rita as the top choice for Maryland.
Comments / 0