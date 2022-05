The Jasper County Commissioners Court convened in regular session on Monday morning and first up was the resignation or retirement of longtime County Clerk Debbie Newman. Newman, announced earlier this year that she would not be seeking re-election, ending her 23 years in office. Taking Newman’s spot will be her deputy of almost 10 years, Holly Thomas, who ran for the position and was elected.

