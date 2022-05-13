ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spirit Lake, IA

Luxury meets family life for a Spirit Lake couple

By Earl Horlyk
Sioux City Journal
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSPIRIT LAKE, Iowa -- A former corporate executive living in the Twin Cities, Al Giese wanted to return to his native Iowa. Yet he and his wife Barb didn't want to give up luxury with the move. That's why the Gieses purchased a two-story, five-bedroom home in Arthur Heights,...

siouxcityjournal.com

Comments / 0

Related
Sioux City Journal

Factory tours of Indian Motorcycle in Spirit Lake expected to return in late summer

SPIRIT LAKE, Iowa -- Motorcycle enthusiasts and summer vacationers alike are flocking to the Spirit Lake plant where Indian Motorcycle bikes are made. Indian Motorcycle's history dates back to 1901 when George M. Hendee and Oscar Hedstrom opened its first factory in Springfield, Massachusetts. More than a century later, in 2011, Indian Motorcycle joined the Polaris family. The Indian Motorcycle lineup includes cruiser, bagger and touring models, as well as the Scout and FTR 1200.
SPIRIT LAKE, IA
Sioux City Journal

Clark Museum owner says there isn't another museum like his

MILFORD, Iowa -- The Clark Museum of Okoboji Area & Iowa History bills itself as one of Okoboji's greatest treasurers. And a treasure trove of history it is!. The museum comprises multiple buildings on owner Jerry Clark's property, 2151 213th Ave., which is one mile west and half a mile south of Perkins in Milford.
MILFORD, IA
kiwaradio.com

Five Fire Departments Fight Fire On Abandoned Farm Place Between Sheldon and Boyden

Boyden, Iowa — A barn and a corn crib were both destroyed in a fire on Sunday night, May 15, 2022, near Boyden. According to Boyden Fire Chief Chris Starkenburg, about 11:28 p.m., the Boyden Fire Department was called to the report of a barn fully engulfed near 320th and Lily Avenue, four miles east of Boyden or three miles west of Sheldon.
BOYDEN, IA
kiwaradio.com

Hartley Firefighters Save Hog House

Hartley, Iowa — A hog house was damaged in a fire on Saturday, May 14, 2022, near Hartley. According to Hartley Fire Chief Brad Meendering, at about 4:00 p.m., the Hartley Fire Department was called to the report of a hog house on fire at 6665 330th Street, about a half a mile south of Hartley.
HARTLEY, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
City
Spirit Lake, IA
Local
Iowa Society
Local
Iowa Lifestyle
City
Okoboji, IA
Spirit Lake, IA
Society
Sioux City Journal

MINI: Protesting at someone's home crosses the line

Regardless of your passion for an issue, protesting at someone's home crosses the line of what is ethical and often times illegal. Intimidation should not be tolerated and in a civil society we should air our differences in public forums, through the media , at the seat of government and/or at the ballot box. Let your civility match your passion. -- State Rep. Steve Hansen, Sioux City.
SIOUX CITY, IA
siouxcountyradio.com

Two Accidents Investigated in Rock Valley Saturday

The Sioux County Sheriff’s Office investigated two separate vehicle accidents Saturday in Rock Valley. The first occurred at 12:13 p.m at the intersection of Highway 18 and 290th Street, seven miles west of Rock Valley. 28-year-old Dillon Altena of Fairview, SD, was travelling north on Highway 18. 24-year-old Katherine...
ROCK VALLEY, IA
Sioux City Journal

Council moves forward north side retail center

SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux City Council moved forward a local business man's proposal to purchase a 2-acre site in Sioux City's Northern Valley Crossing and build a five-unit retail center. By voting in favor of its consent agenda Monday, the council approved a resolution announcing its intent to accept...
SIOUX CITY, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Family Life#Antique#Luxury#Brazilian
1380kcim.com

Linda Barthman of Lake City

Linda Barthman, age 72 of Lake City, IA, passed away on Wednesday, May 11, 2022, at Stewart Memorial Hospital in Lake City. Linda Lou was born on July 12, 1949, to parents Mike and Darlene (Westering) Barthman in Lake City. She grew up in Lake City, IA, where she attended grade school and later graduated from Lake City High School. Linda continued her education at Iowa Central Community College in Fort Dodge, IA, earning her associate’s degree in Nursing. Later in life, Linda was blessed with two sons, James and Christopher.
LAKE CITY, IA
Sioux City Journal

Retail center with Starbucks proposed for Sioux City's Northern Valley Crossing

SIOUX CITY -- A local businessman intends to purchase a 2-acre site in Sioux City's Northern Valley Crossing and build a five-unit retail center, according to city documents. The city has received an offer from Dan Hiserote, of Aftershock Ventures, LLC, for the purchase of a portion of Lot 2 in Northern Valley Crossing Third Addition. Hiserote plans to construct an 8,765-square-foot building at the site, which is south of the Telco Triad Community Credit Union near the intersection of Floyd Boulevard and Northern Valley Drive. The documents state that the anchor tenant would be a Starbucks coffee shop.
SIOUX CITY, IA
KIMT

Friday garage fire south of Clear Lake

CLEAR LAKE, Iowa – A garage fire caused about $40,000 in damage Friday afternoon. The Clear Lake Fire Department was called to the 6000 block of 220th Street, four miles south of Clear Lake, around 4:30 pm Friday. They arrived to find an unattached 1 ½ stall garage on fire, with flames spreading to the vegetation in the grove around the garage.
CLEAR LAKE, IA
KIMT

Old Navy, 2 other stores may be coming to Mason City's west side

MASON CITY, Iowa - A couple of empty buildings on Mason City’s west side may soon have new occupants. In a city council agenda released Monday, it stated that Old Navy, Five Below and Ross Dress for Less would open in the Willow Creek Crossing. “This development agreement provides...
MASON CITY, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Family Relationships
Sioux City Journal

4 Bedroom Home in Sioux City - $409,950

Here is your chance...first one available for resale. Live at Claret View in Whispering Creek. Custom split foyer townhome w\ 2839 total sq ft boasts 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, 2 family rooms, 2 laundry, oversized 2 stall garage w\ 8 years remaining in 10 tax abatement program. This meticulously maintained, professionally design features a versatile floor plan and fabulous storage space. Beautiful, unique and custom designed lower level walk-out home with upper trex deck and patio both with privacy walls and custom made handrails inside and out. Master suite is a retreat w\walk-in closet and bath w\huge walk-in tile shower and soaking tub, plus private laundry. 2nd bedroom and bath perfect for guests or private study. The spacious floor plan has a fabulous great room with fireplace, shiplap, built-ins, open eat-in custom kitchen w\ huge island for inclusive entertaining throughout the main floor. All solid surface countertops and flooring throughout, plush carpets in the bedrooms, 10 ft ceilings, and custom blinds and Nest thermostat. The slider leads to the trex deck off kitchen overlooking the native prairie grasses landscape and manicured backyard. The walk-out lower level is finished w\ family room, guest suite with pocket doors, coffee\wet bar and closet, 4th bedroom plus full bath. REC electric. Easy living with the townhome association $250 per month to handle all the snow, irrigation and yard work. Simply Enjoy.....
SIOUX CITY, IA
KCRG.com

Iowa soldier who died during WWII identified

LAKE CITY, Iowa (KCCI) - The remains of a Lake City man who fought and was killed during World War II have been accounted for, KCCI reports. The military did not positively identify his remains until April 2022. Private First Class Merl W. Holm was fighting in Papua New Guinea...
LAKE CITY, IA
Sioux City Journal

WATCH NOW: Law enforcement memorial held Monday in Sioux City; SCPD presents awards

SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux City Police Department on Monday presented awards to officers, staff, volunteers and civilians in a ceremony presided over by Chief Rex Mueller. The awards were presented in conjunction with a law enforcement memorial ceremony, in recognition of officers who died in the line of duty, which was held Monday at City Hall.
SIOUX CITY, IA
kelo.com

Sioux Valley Energy – “this one is going to take awhile”

COLMAN, S.D. (KELO.com) — Sioux Valley Energy has more than 160 employees and personnel from other co-ops and contractors working to get the power back on. While crews continue to make repairs, Sioux Valley Energy has had to extend restoration times. CEO/General Manager Tim McCarthy gave an update on social media saying, “I’d like to be able to tell you we’ll have power on to everyone very soon, the fact is this one is going to take awhile”. He went to say crews are “finding a ton of tree damage” and “parts or whole buildings laying on top of our lines”. Sioux Valley Energy has 6,100 miles of line to patrol, describing it as driving round trip from Sioux Falls to Rapid City nine times. Sioux Valley’s outage map reports 1221 customers currently without power.
COLMAN, SD
nwestiowa.com

N'West Iowa senior centers need more staff

REGIONAL—Keeping enough staff members on hand was a challenge at Prairie View Campus in Sanborn before COVID-19 hit in 2020. Fast-forward to the present, and the facility’s administrator Wendy Nelson said the situation there is “just impossible.”. “COVID brought the opportunity for some people to stay home...
IOWA STATE
kiwaradio.com

Emerald Ash Borer Discovered in Dickinson and Humboldt Counties

Des Moines, Iowa — Emerald ash borer has been found in Dickinson and Humboldt counties for the first time. The invasive, ash tree-killing insect from Asia has now been confirmed in all but eight of Iowa’s 99 counties since its original detection in 2010. EAB larvae were collected...
HUMBOLDT, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy