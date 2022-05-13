ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

Sophia Grace and Rosie: Where are they now?

By Kevin Quinitchett
The US Sun
The US Sun
 3 days ago

CHILD superstars Sophia Grace Brownlee and Rosie McClelland went viral on social media more than a decade ago.

The YouTube sensations garnered even more popularity when they performed Nicki Minaj's Super Bass during their television debut on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cdImT_0fd9HfZZ00
Sophia Grace and Rosie have come a long way from hosting Tea Time and red carpets on The Ellen DeGeneres Show

Where are Sophia Grace and Rosie now?

In the wake of their social media fame and TV stardom from Ellen, Sophia Grace and Rosie have taken advantage of many showbiz opportunities.

Both former child stars are now online influencers and upcoming entertainers.

Sophia Grace, now aged 19, owns her own clothing line.

On February 27, 2019, she launched LoLo London, a fashion brand designed to be "a voice and a brand for anyone working hard to achieve something positive in their lives, our brand is influenced by the talented and positive youth of today."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wQtfz_0fd9HfZZ00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1P6EO7_0fd9HfZZ00

In a press release at the time, the creator stated: "I’m really into smart-casual wear right now and think this collection reflects my personal style at the moment."

"The most amazing part about the design process is interacting with my social media followers, I love reading the comments and dm’s to see what color or style is their favorite."

Sophia also shouted out her pal Ellen and fellow star Nicki Minaj in her statement to the press.

"I can’t wait to gift Ellen a hoodie, I think she will look great in the white hoodie as I’ve seen her wearing white before and it really suits her."

"I’m also going to be sending a Sunset Orange hoodie to Nicki Minaj and a White Hoodie to Ariana Grande.

"I’ve already sent a Sunset Orange hoodie to my cousin Rosie and she loves it."

Rosie, turning 16 on September 7, updates her fans through her social media profiles.

On TikTok, Rosie amassed over 39million views and has over 776,000 followers on Instagram.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JSbjT_0fd9HfZZ00
The two singers and social media influencers came back to Ellen and chatted about 'where it all started' Credit: Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.

Taking on a music career, she premiered her first single Handstand in 2018.

In 2022, she released another single, Safe in Your Love, to coincide with her and Sophia Grace's return to The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

When did Sophia Grace and Rosie return to Ellen?

On May 12, 2022, Sophia Grace and Rosie stopped by The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

Their appearance marked more than 10 years since they first came on the program on October 12, 2011.

While donning their trademark tutus and tiaras, the duo caught up with Ellen on Thursday, May 12, and the three commemorated their shared history on the talk series.

During the segment, the three reminisced as Sophia Grace said: "We were so nervous, that was such a good montage. We haven't seen anything like that recently."

Rosie also shared: "My first memory...the first thing I remember is obviously Nicki Minaj coming out."

"I didn't know who she was until it clicked that Sophia was singing her song all of the time."

The English duo also discussed how their YouTube cover of Super Bass came to be in the first place.

Sophia Grace recalled: "As a child, I always used to play dress up."

"I was dressing up, and Rosie's favorite costume happened to be The Virgin Mary — you know, Mary and Jesus," to which Ellen comically replied "Yeah, I heard of her," which brought on laughter from the studio audience.

Sophia Grace continued: "I was around and Rosie was wearing the outfit."

"I kept singing Nicki Minaj all the time and my Auntie, Rosie's mom, was the only one who had an iPhone."

"She said 'Why don't we film it? Rosie, quickly get out of the Virgin Mary outfit and get into that outfit.'"

The three took a stroll down memory lane as they looked back on hosting red carpets, releasing their first book, and meeting celebrities such as Taylor Swift, One Direction, Katy Perry, Justin Bieber, Drake, and of course - Nicki Minaj.

As Sophia Grace and Rosie gave viewers the scoop on their respective music careers, Ellen asked the two, "Would it be too much to ask to do Super Bass one last time?"

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RCV0u_0fd9HfZZ00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rsoBZ_0fd9HfZZ00

The former child star duo granted her request and the two took the stage for one last rendition of the aforementioned song.

Ellen's show will come to an end on May 26, 2022, which means that Thursday's broadcast was their last appearance on the program.

We pay for your stories!

Do you have a story for The US Sun team?

Email us at exclusive@the-sun.com or call 212 416 4552. Like us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/TheSunUS and follow us from our main Twitter account at @TheSunUS

Comments / 0

Related
Hello Magazine

Robin Roberts in tears as she makes confession about partner Amber Laign

Robin Roberts got emotional as she opened up about her relationship with partner Amber Laign, especially in the midst of a challenging health battle. The Good Morning America star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her new book, Brighter By the Day. VIDEO: Robin Roberts enjoys...
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

The Property Brothers Reveal They Are 'Directly Responsible' For Renée Zellweger & Ant Anstead Meeting

Click here to read the full article. It seems like everyone was rooting for Renée Zellweger and Ant Anstead to get together, including an unexpected duo: the Property Brothers. Drew and Jonathan Scott recently revealed that they were the ones that ended up getting Zellweger and Anstead to meet, and subsequently fall in love. And their hard work ended up paying off! Back on April 14, 2022, the Scott brothers sat down with ExtraTV to talk about everything from Drew’s upcoming fatherhood to Jonathan loving GF Zooey Deschanel’s Vanity Fair gown. While we loved the entire interview, we’re losing it over...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Laughter erupts in courtroom after Johnny Depp says he doesn’t watch his own movies

Laughter erupted in courtroom after Johnny Depp said he doesn’t watch his own movies and couldn’t recall the question he was asked. “I don’t watch them. I feel better not watching them. What was the question again?” Mr Depp said to laughter from the room. Johnny Depp trial – latest updates“Order in the court, or I will have you removed,” Judge Azcarate said. “Understood? Thank you.”The defamation trial between Mr Depp and Amber Heard began on Monday 11 April in Fairfax, Virginia following Mr Depp’s lawsuit against his ex-wife in March 2019. Mr Depp is arguing that she defamed him...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Hoda Kotb supports co-star Jenna Bush Hager as she steps away from Today

Hoda Kotb took to social media to show her support for her co-star and close friend Jenna Bush Hager as she embarked on a brand new adventure. The Today host shared a snapshot of her co-host's book tour schedule, which took her around the country to talk about her latest release with sister Barbara P. Bush.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rosie Mcclelland
Person
Nicki Minaj
Person
Ariana Grande
Person
Jesus
Person
Justin Bieber
Person
Virgin Mary
Person
Katy Perry
Person
Ellen Degeneres
Person
Taylor Swift
Person
Drake
Hello Magazine

Princess Eugenie announces exciting news following emotional message to the Queen

Princess Eugenie has taken to her Instagram Stories to make an exciting announcement related to The Anti-Slavery Collective, which she co-founded with her best friend Julia de Boinville back in 2017. Resharing a message from the charity organisation, the mother-of-one revealed she was posting "news from my charity". WATCH: Princess...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Kate Hudson inundated with messages after making unexpected announcement

Kate Hudson has realized one of her dreams and has taken to Instagram to share the incredible news with her 15 million followers. Sharing two pictures of her looking casual in a pair of baggy dip-dyed trousers and a white tank top, and singing into a microphone, the actress announced a surprising career change.
CELEBRITIES
OK! Magazine

Ryan Seacrest's Deposition Reveals Shocking Confessions About Blac Chyna's Reality Show — Details

Ryan Seacrest is weighing in on the ongoing court battle between the Kardashian-Jenner family and Blac Chyna.According to a new report from Radar, the TV producer made some bombshell claims in his deposition, which the famous family is trying to get blocked from the jury. As reported by the outlet, Seacrest — who is scheduled to take the stand in the trial — shockingly revealed in his deposition that he wanted Chyna's show with Rob Kardashian, Rob & Chyna, to move forward, despite the Kardashian-Jenner squad's claim that there was fear over Rob's safety as a result of the exes'...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Television#Youth Of Today#Super Bass#Dm
Us Weekly

Viola Davis Responds to ‘Incredibly Hurtful’ Criticism of Michelle Obama Portrayal on Showtime’s ‘The First Lady’

Putting it all out there. Viola Davis doesn’t have time for critics — especially when it comes to her portrayal of Michelle Obama on Showtime’s The First Lady. The 56-year-old actress told BBC News in an interview published on Monday, April 25, that it is "incredibly hurtful when people say negative things about your work." […]
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Gwyneth Paltrow reveals upcoming family change with her children

Gwyneth Paltrow is a doting mom to two teenage children, Apple and Moses, who she shares with ex-husband Chris Martin. The family are notoriously private, but over the weekend the award-winning actress gave a rare insight into their upcoming plans - and how they are changing things up this year for Mother's Day.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Independent

Robin Roberts says she almost turned down Barack Obama interview because of fear of being ‘outed’

Robin Roberts has spoken candidly about why she nearly turned down an opportunity to interview Barack Obama about marriage equality.The Good Morning America host, 61, discussed her 2012 interview with former president Obama during an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, where she revealed that she had concerns about the interview and her sexuality, as she didn’t want to be “outed” as gay because of the conversation.“In 2012, I got a call to go to the White House, and that there was a possibility that then-president Barack Obama would change his stance on marriage equality,” Roberts recalled to DeGeneres. “I...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Woman reveals red flags in her date’s apartment, including two pregnancy books: ‘I don’t have words’

A woman has revealed several “red flags” that she found in the apartment of the man she’s dating, which included two books about pregnancy and a woman’s ring.In a recent video shared to TikTok, Devin, @discoveringdevin, filmed herself sitting on a bed and putting her thumb down, as the text reads: “Red flags in his apartment.”She then began by showing four Apple MacBooks, all placed on top of each other, on a desk. “Four laptops…what are you hiding?” Devin wrote in the text over the clip.Next, she documented what appeared to be a “girl’s ring” on a white shelf....
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Popculture

Host and Reality TV Star Reveals Engagement to High School Sweetheart After 17 Years Together

Spring is always a big time for engagements and weddings, and two beloved internet personalities are the latest to update their relationship status. On April 18, Rachel "Seltzer" Quirico revealed she and longtime boyfriend Trevor "TorcH" Housten were tying the knot after 17 years together. Both of them are beloved figures in the esports world, with Seltzer notably starring in the Syfy reality show WCG Ultimate Gamer. She's also hosted numerous esports tournaments and events for TV/streaming outlets; she also made a recent appearance on G4 TV's Boosted.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
431K+
Followers
24K+
Post
142M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy