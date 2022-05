MR. THOMAS CLEVELAND (T.C.) PLEDGER, age 88, of Grand Eight Lane, Summerville, Georgia passed away Wednesday afternoon, May 11, 2022, at his residence. A native of Boaz, Alabama, he was born to the late Herman John Thomas Pledger and Bessie Turner Pledger on September 30,1933. Mr. Pledger was retired Owner and Operator of Pledger Automotive, was member and deacon of New Beginnings Baptist Church and was choir Director in Baptist Church for over 40 years. Mr. Pledger was a Veteran of Korea serving in the United States Army, was a member and past Master of Alpine Lodge #211 F & AM, was past President of the Chattooga County Shrine Club, and a member of Gideons International. He was preceded in death by his wife, the late Dorothy Beatrice Dooley Pledger on August 26, 2021, his parents, a daughter, the late Reda Gail Pledger, sisters, the late Betty Johnson and Gay Nell Shaw, and a brother, the late James Lewis (Pat) Pledger.

SUMMERVILLE, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO