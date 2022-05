ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A woman was arrested after an aggravated assault that led to a shooting, according to the Albany Police Department (APD). APD said on May 5, around 11:37 a.m., a resident came outside in the 100 block of N. Cleveland Street and saw Amber Jones trying to assault his nephew with a baseball bat.

