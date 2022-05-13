FCPH: COVID community risk level remains low

The Fayette County Chamber Of Commerce has recognized Hartley Oil Company as the Business of the Month. Located at 907 Columbus Ave in Washington C.H., Hartley Oil has been serving Fayette County and the surrounding area for 60 years. A wholesale fuel distributor supplying fuel to retail fuel stations, they offer DEF fluid, industrial solvents, Oil Dri, fuel tanks, and associated equipment. Hartley Oil wishes to thank all their customers, many of whom have been with them since the beginning. The Chamber wants to thank Hartley Oil for their long-standing membership and their continued investment in our community. Pictured: Beth McCane (Carriage Court), Robyn Hadden (St. Catherine’s/CH Manor), Hartley Oil Company – Dave Barton, Mindy Marion, Ashley Crocker, Sue Michael, John Hedges, Brandi Rhoades, Matt Hartley, Steve Simpson, Randy Turner, Mckenna Brown (Main St. Fayette), Debbie Bryant (United Way), and Stephanie Dunham (Fay Co Travel & Tourism).

FAYETTE COUNTY, OH ・ 14 HOURS AGO