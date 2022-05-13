ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayette County, OH

FCPH: COVID community risk level remains low

By Record Herald
Record-Herald
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDespite the increase in the number of COVID cases reported to Fayette County Public Health, the community risk level in Fayette County remains low as there has not been a corresponding increase in hospitalizations or deaths. Twenty-four new cases have been reported in the last seven days. Fayette County...

www.recordherald.com

