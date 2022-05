While the idea has been floating around since 2018, Dickinson College Farm Works finally opened on March 21, 2022. With the intention to be a bridge between the College Farm and campus, this new dining option offers grab-and-go salads and soups made from College Farm ingredients as well as multiple products made at the farm. Managed by Dickinson staff and students, Farm Works offers that farm-to-table experience, closing the “distance between campus and the farm” says College Farm Director Jenn Halpin. It also offers “ways of better educating the campus community and wider community about the farm.” Student worker Clare Hallman ’23 explains how she likes “how it’s in town because you get local Carlisle people that come in” as well as Dickinson students and staff.

