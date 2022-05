The oldest player on Nick's list, Golden State Warriors legend Rick Barry checks in at No. 26. One of the most unstoppable scorers in both his era and NBA history overall, Barry is the only player to ever lead the NBA, NCAA and ABA in scoring. He scored more than 18,000 points in his NBA career and, when combined with his ABA days, accumulated more than 25,000 points in his entire professional basketball career. Barry won an NBA Finals and a Finals MVP, was five-time First Team All-NBA, and the all time leader in NBA Finals points per game.

NBA ・ 1 DAY AGO