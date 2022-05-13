ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daily Mail

Photo of a woman driving with her pet dog sparks outrage – can you see why?

By Peter Vincent
 3 days ago

A photo of an Australian woman driving with her pet dog sitting on her lap has been condemned by many animal lovers.

The photo surfaced on a Perth Facebook group and showed the pooch sitting close to the steering wheel while the woman drove.

Fellow pet owners said the woman was placing herself, her furry friend and other road users at risk because dogs can be unpredictable.

The biggest risk, several suggested, was that the animal could be crushed or panic if the airbag was deployed.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3loqDj_0fd9ESeh00
A photo of an Australian woman on a road trip with her furry friend on her lap while she drives has sparked debate and outrage

Many guessed it must also be an illegal act.

'No real love or care for the animal,' one wrote.

Australians are not allowed to drive with their furry friends on their laps no matter where they are in the country.

While specific rules on animals in cars differ between states, in Western Australia an animal inside a vehicle must not be in position to distract or obstruct a driver's vision.

Dogs can however sit in the front passenger seat in WA - although they should be restrained.

The RSPCA can also issue fines of up to $5,500 under The Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act if an animal is injured because it was unrestrained.

Owners can also face up to six months in jail for the offence.

Comments / 12

Christine Vince Murphy
2d ago

Some people thought texting was ok too. How many deaths have come from that until it was banned! I’m a dog fanatic and have three, but they never ride on my lap while I drive!

Reply
4
John Knoop
2d ago

people have been driving with they're dogs in laps since cars beginnings. only now in the era of everything is wrong is this a problem .

Reply(1)
4
Caylee Manor
17h ago

See that on a daily basis in the United States dogs on drivers lap while driving or running around the vehicle while person is driving dogs hanging 3/4 out of the window while people are driving or leaving them in a hot car windows rolled up while vehicle is parked I say more than often then not. Leave your pet at home if you are not going where they are aloud inside.

Reply
2
