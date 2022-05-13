ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dewitt, MI

DeWitt High seniors celebrate last day by riding in style

By Lauren Shields
WSYM FOX 47
WSYM FOX 47
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kHg9D_0fd9ECmJ00

This morning at DeWitt High School, the seniors rode up in style for their last day of school.

Per tradition, they were tasked with getting to school in anything but a car.

They showed up in ATVs, mopeds, golf carts, four-wheelers and one senior even showed up on a four-legged friend.

Lauren Shields 2022
DeWitt High School seniors showed up on mopeds, four-wheelers, golf carts and more on their last day
Lauren Shields 2022
DeWitt seniors ride to school in anything but a car for last day

"I decided to ride my horse, Cassie," senior Lane Boshaw said.

Boshaw said he wanted to give his classmates something to remember, and, though it took him three times as long to get to school, he said it was worth it.

Lauren Shields 2022
DeWitt senior Lane Boshaw rode his horse to school for his last day

So, what happens to the horse during school hours?

"I'm going to have my dad haul her back home for me," Boshaw said.

It may be the last day for seniors, but the last day for the rest of DeWitt Public Schools is June 10.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Wedding caterer applauded for turning down couples who ask their guests to pay for dinner

A wedding caterer has been praised for turning down all events where the bride and groom are asking their guests to pay for their own meals.In a recent post shared on the discussion-based site Mumsnet, a user explained that they run a “wedding catering company” that is “based on a food truck” and works for “less formal weddings”.They then revealed that some couples who have reached out to them about catering have been expecting their guests to purchase their own dinners at their weddings, a concept that the caterer said they have been “turning down” because they believe it is...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Amy Christie

Six siblings in foster care get adopted together: "They found their home"

A couple who lives in Minnesota decided to adopt six siblings after they had to live in different houses for many years due to their parents' neglect. Ruby Celada and Armando Ayala were beaming as they signed the adoption papers in Minnehaha County Courthouse, and the happy moment held all smiles as the family of eight was getting ready to start on a journey of love that would last a lifetime.
MINNEHAHA COUNTY, SD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Michigan Education
City
Dewitt, MI
Dewitt, MI
Education
Gillian Sisley

Father Ruins Easter Dinner After Daughter Changes Outfit

Parenting can be pretty tricky, especially when you're trying to figure out how much independence and freedom to give to your kids. Many parents and psychologists agree that it's important to teach your kids responsibility for their choices, and encourage their own individuality and self-expression. With that said, not everyone is going to agree with an adult's parenting style or choices.
pethelpful.com

Cat's Reaction to Mom Picking Him Up From the Cat Hotel Couldn't Be Sweeter

Like any parent who goes away on vacation or a work trip, leaving their child is the hardest part. As much fun as it might be to be childless for a few days, the reunion with your little one is always so great. That goes for pet parents, too. And it's not just a one-way street. Our kids and pets are over the moon when they see we've returned for them.
PETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Closings#Highschool#Dewitt High School#Atvs#Dewitt Public Schools#Fox47news Website#Neighborhood News#Breaking News#Severe Weather#Daily Headlines
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Facebook
creators.com

Classic Ann Landers

Editor's Note: Hundreds of Ann Landers' loyal readers have requested that newspapers continue to publish her columns. These letters originally appeared in 1999. Dear Ann Landers: My 32-year-old daughter is getting married for the second time. My daughter and I have a good relationship, but my ex-wife and I barely speak. She and my daughter made all the wedding preparations and paid for the whole thing without any assistance from me. I received a wedding invitation, but it excluded my fiancee, "Greta."
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Upworthy

Woman takes cheesy 'family' pictures with friends after family excluded her from holiday card

Holiday cards are a great way to connect with friends and family and have a little fun. But things can get awkward if not everyone shares the same idea of who is considered "family." An 18-year-old girl felt left out after her family excluded her from the family pictures, and she decided to pull a prank on them by posing for cheesy "family" pictures with her friends and sending those out instead. Her mother was fuming and shouted at her. She turned to Reddit to ask if she did anything wrong, inviting many interesting responses. "I was born to a teen mom, my mom had me at 17. She later married my stepdad and they had my siblings who are 9 and 12 respectively. I'm 18 and in college now. Before Easter, I was at college. And I found out that my mom and stepdad took family photos without me for the cards," she wrote.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
WSYM FOX 47

WSYM FOX 47

11K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Lansing-Jackson, Michigan news and weather from WSYM FOX 47, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.fox47news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy