ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Fears grow for 16-year-old twins who have not been seen since Sunday night

By Joseph Laws For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WcZP2_0fd9DmK800

Two 16-year-old teenagers have gone missing and have not been seen since last Sunday night.

Twins Lewis and Leon Bayat were last seen in central Stockton on Sunday, May 8, at around 10.30pm. Officers are appealing for help to locate the missing 16-year-olds.

Although they have connections in Stockton, police say they may have travelled to the Gateshead area.

Cleveland Police are urging the boys to get in touch to confirm they are safe and well.

Lewis is of average height, with black short back and sides, brown eyes, and was last seen wearing a dark coloured tracksuit.

Leon is six feet tall, of medium build with brown short hair, and dark facial stubble.

He was last seen wearing a dark top, dark bottoms, and trainers.

Anyone who has seen them or who knows their current whereabouts is asked to get in touch with Cleveland Police via the 101 number quoting reference 076962.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Concern grows for missing 11-year-old twins

Police are searching for 11-year-old twins who have disappeared from their home.Gracie and Millie Bennett were reported missing shortly after 8.30pm on Tuesday and both their family and police are concerned for their welfare.The sisters, from Mountsorrel, Leicestershire, are described as white, around 4ft 8in and of slim build. They both have straight, dark brown hair below their shoulders.Can you help?Officers are tonight (Tuesday) searching for two 11-year-old girls missing from their Mountsorrel home – and are appealing for public help to find them.Read more: https://t.co/LrcTFNjPau pic.twitter.com/3E4qy6t0oW— Leicestershire Police (@leicspolice) May 10, 2022When last seen Millie was wearing a black...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Six-year-old twins found after going missing in south London

Six-year-old twins who were reported missing in south London have been found.The Metropolitan Police said Emmanuel and Emmanuella were last seen playing in the front garden of their home in Cowley Road, Lambeth, at 6pm.“We’re pleased to confirm that they have now been found,” Lambeth Police said in a statement just after midnight.UPDATE | We're pleased to confirm that twins Emmanuel & Emmanuella, who were #missing from #Lambeth, have now been found. Thank you for the RTs.— Lambeth Police | Central South BCU (@LambethMPS) May 7, 2022“We would like to thank the media and the public for their assistance.”A relative who had gone to check on the twins about 7pm found they were no longer in the front garden.Police were alerted and searched the area with the assistance of the National Police Air Service.Family and a number of local people also assisted with the search. Read More Will rising interest rates cause UK house prices to fall?
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cleveland Police
Daily Mail

Body of missing 18-year-old girl who was last seen standing on the side of a road in Mexico in haunting photo is found in water tank

Authorities discovered Thursday night the lifeless body of a missing 18-year-old girl inside a water tank located on an abandoned property near a motel in northeastern Mexico. Debanhi Escobar mysteriously disappeared after going out to party - against her mother's wishes - with two girl friends in the city of Escobedo on April 8.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

The home so filthy that it's declared a BIOHAZARD: Cleaner reveals horrifying conditions inside elderly couple's home with no running water or gas and filled with piles of rubbish because of '20 years of hoarding'

A professional cleaner has revealed horrifying photos of a rat-infested house swamped in chest-high piles of rubbish that was so filthy it was declared a 'biohazard'. George Mensah, 58, who runs Merseyside House Clearance, shared clips of the disgusting property in Liverpool, which was lived in by an elderly couple who 'hoarded for 20 years' and had no running water or gas.
U.K.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Daily Mail

Two-year-old girl who has spent her ENTIRE life in hospital after being born prematurely with a growth condition finally goes home - having spent 848 days fighting for her life on a ventilator and coding multiple times

A two-year-old girl who has spent her entire life in the hospital after being born prematurely with health issues in December 2018 has finally been discharged to live at home with her family. Adelynn Smith, or Addy, was born via C-section at Sharp Mary Birch Hospital for Women & Newborns...
RELATIONSHIPS
Daily Mail

Widow, 90, whose husband died in 2000 is 'overwhelmed' after finding his lost wedding ring under an apple tree in their back garden - 35 years after it went missing

A 90-year-old has revealed how she found her late husband's wedding ring under an apple tree - 35 years after he lost it in their garden. Ann Kendrick, from Looe, Cornwall, explained how her husband Peter, who passed away 22 years ago, lost his band while working in their back garden in 1987.
RELATIONSHIPS
Daily Mail

Pictured: Woman dog walker, 41, who died along with her three golden retrievers while walking in Chelsea - as police quiz man, 26, for death by dangerous driving

A 41-year-old woman who died following a car crash in west London that also killed her three dogs has been named by the Metropolitan Police. Olivia Riley, from Suffolk, died on Saturday following the collision. Police said it appeared she was walking her three golden retrievers at the time of the incident.
ACCIDENTS
Daily Mail

Frail elderly mother is left screaming in pain as she waited TEN hours for an ambulance ‘which should have arrived within 18 minutes’ after her desperate son was told ‘there were none available’

A frail and elderly mother was left screaming in pain as she waited 10 hours for an ambulance as the appalling wait times for emergency care continue to be laid bare. Stuart Donald was alerted by his mother's care provider at North Lincolnshire Council that she had pushed the emergency button on her lifeline alarm that she wears around her neck after being unable to get out of bed.
HEALTH
Daily Mail

Woman's heartbreaking farewell to her best friend who died two weeks after she was a pillion passenger in a motorbike accident that also claimed her father on his 60th birthday

The best friend of a teenager killed when she and her father went on a motorbike joyride for his birthday has shared a heartbreaking tribute to the 'beautiful soul'. Alan, 60, and Hannah Atherton, 19, were out on a ride for his 60th on April 18 when they collided with a silver sedan on the Bruce Highway, south of Mackay, in northern Queensland at about 10.30am.
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

Mother screamed in horror when she found two-year-old son dead, trial told

A court has been told of the moment a mother screamed in horror after she found her son dead in her ex-partner’s home.Lukasz Czapla is on trial at the High Court in Edinburgh accused of murdering his two-year-old son Julius at a property in the Muirhouse area of the city on November 20 or 21, 2020.Neighbour Tracy Stirling told the court she was in bed on November 21 when she heard noise outside her house which was getting louder, and she went out to see what was happening.Ms Stirling, fellow neighbour Joanne Gorrie and Julius’s mother Patrycja Szczesniak were then...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

360K+
Followers
38K+
Post
159M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy