What stunning views of England's green and pleasant land! Three-bedroom converted chapel in the Malvern Hills where Sir Edward Elgar once played the organ hits the market for £1.25m
A converted chapel where English composer Sir Edward Elgar played the organ has gone on the market for £1.25m.
Holywell Chapel was a derelict music school room and chapel before it was meticulously rebuilt into a luxury home in 2013.
The high-altitude home is on the eastern slopes of the Malvern Hills with far-reaching views of the Severn Valley and the Cotswolds.
It now consists of a three-bedroom open plan chapel and a two-bedroom detached studio annex.
Elgar played the organ in the chapel and taught music at the neighbouring Wells House school, which was also re-developed, from the 1890s through to the early 20th century.
He is also said to have composed many of his greatest works in Malvern, his wife's home town which they moved back to from London in 1891. It is said the vista at this property was a source of inspiration for him and his music.
In the redevelopment the chapel was left until last due to nesting bats and was in a poor state when work to rebuild it began in 2013, with just a chimney being all that remained of the music room, which is now the studio annex.
The chapel has an open plan living space with a kitchen, living and dining room, plus a bedroom with ensuite and another bathroom on the ground floor. Upstairs there are two more bedrooms.
The Studio has an open plan kitchen/living/dining room, two bedrooms and a shower room.
The properties sit in 0.8 of an acre of land and links directly onto the Malvern Hills via a private gate and are being sold via agents Fine & Country.
Bert Rogers from Fine and Country, who are selling the property, said: 'This spectacular, detached property occupies a luxurious hillside position on the eastern slopes of the Malvern Hills.
'I would say it is the most prestigious elevated property in Worcestershire, with second to none views.
'Meticulously rebuilt in 2013, Holywell Chapel remains an accolade to its roots, architecturally transformed with a strong part of Malvern's history in mind.
'The breath-taking views allow a glimpse at the vista Sir Edward Elgar enjoyed whilst he used to perform in the chapel in the early 20th century.
'This landmark property is composed of both a three-bedroom open plan chapel, and a two-bedroom detached studio annex, ideal for multigenerational living or passive revenue.
'The property benefits from personal access linking to bridleway, cycling, and footpath networks and is located within good distance of schools, nature reserves, eateries, and shops - all amenities are at your fingertips allowing you to live within the beating heart of the district of Malvern.'
Edward Elgar, the man behind Land of Hope and Glory
Sir Edward Elgar was born in Broadheath, Worcestershire on June 2, 1857 and is widely regarded as one of the most influential English composers of the 20th century.
He left school at 15 to work in a solicitor's office, but his main love was music and was an accomplished violinist before working on his own compositions despite a lack of formal training.
His first works were created in the late 1890s before writing a controversial work, The Dream of Gerontius, which won him praise in Germany.
He was knighted in 1904 and was known for the patriotic nature of some of his music, with pieces such as Land of Hope and Glory, which he described as 'a tune that will knock 'em flat'.
He was the first Professor of Music at the University of Birmingham and was associated with the Malvern Hills for much of his life.
In 1899 he married one of his pupils Caroline Alice Roberts and they had one daughter.
He died of a tumour in February 1934.
