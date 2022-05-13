ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What stunning views of England's green and pleasant land! Three-bedroom converted chapel in the Malvern Hills where Sir Edward Elgar once played the organ hits the market for £1.25m

By Darren Boyle for MailOnline
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

A converted chapel where English composer Sir Edward Elgar played the organ has gone on the market for £1.25m.

Holywell Chapel was a derelict music school room and chapel before it was meticulously rebuilt into a luxury home in 2013.

The high-altitude home is on the eastern slopes of the Malvern Hills with far-reaching views of the Severn Valley and the Cotswolds.

It now consists of a three-bedroom open plan chapel and a two-bedroom detached studio annex.

Elgar played the organ in the chapel and taught music at the neighbouring Wells House school, which was also re-developed, from the 1890s through to the early 20th century.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gnmPb_0fd9D3so00
Land of Home and Glory composer Sir Edward Elgar once played the organ in this converted chapel in Worcestershire
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25KRYJ_0fd9D3so00
The property also features a two-bedroom studio annex on the 0.8 acre site on the eastern side of the Malvern Hills 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QSu4R_0fd9D3so00
The chapel boasts ample living space including a stunning wood burning stove as well bifold doors which lead out onto a balcony featuring breathtaking views over the Cotswolds 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qqTVo_0fd9D3so00
The kitchen and breakfast bar in the property's two-bedroomed annex which agents say could be ideal for multi-generational living or to bring in an income as a holiday let
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UXDek_0fd9D3so00
 Pictured is the living space in the annex. Despite being within a Victorian structure, the interior is remarkably modern and is flooded by light 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JmmAU_0fd9D3so00
The main chapel has three bedrooms, including this twin, while the annex has space for a further two sleeping areas 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZmtaA_0fd9D3so00
The property has three levels split over two adjacent buildings. The Chapel stands behind the studio which is a few feet further down the hill

He is also said to have composed many of his greatest works in Malvern, his wife's home town which they moved back to from London in 1891. It is said the vista at this property was a source of inspiration for him and his music.

In the redevelopment the chapel was left until last due to nesting bats and was in a poor state when work to rebuild it began in 2013, with just a chimney being all that remained of the music room, which is now the studio annex.

The chapel has an open plan living space with a kitchen, living and dining room, plus a bedroom with ensuite and another bathroom on the ground floor. Upstairs there are two more bedrooms.

The Studio has an open plan kitchen/living/dining room, two bedrooms and a shower room.

The properties sit in 0.8 of an acre of land and links directly onto the Malvern Hills via a private gate and are being sold via agents Fine & Country.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ysmnl_0fd9D3so00
It is believed the views across the Cotswolds inspired many of Elgar's greatest works. Pictured: Living space in the annex
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qLzA0_0fd9D3so00
Bert Rogers from Fine and Country, who are selling the property, said: 'This spectacular, detached property occupies a luxurious hillside position on the eastern slopes of the Malvern Hills' Pictured: views from the property's annex
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mIG8I_0fd9D3so00
Mr Rogers said: 'I would say it is the most prestigious elevated property in Worcestershire, with second to none views'
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oFpDK_0fd9D3so00
He continued: 'Meticulously rebuilt in 2013, Holywell Chapel remains an accolade to its roots, architecturally transformed with a strong part of Malvern's history in mind' Pictured here is the bathroom in the main chapel
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Q0QAQ_0fd9D3so00
Pictured: one of the bedrooms in the chapel. Mr Rogers said: 'This landmark property is composed of both a three-bedroom open plan chapel, and a two-bedroom detached studio annex, ideal for multigenerational living or passive revenue'
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1h4sUj_0fd9D3so00
Mr Rogers said: The property benefits from personal access linking to bridleway, cycling, and footpath networks and is located within good distance of schools, nature reserves, eateries, and shops'
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SIk1k_0fd9D3so00
Pictured: Living space in the chapel. The unusual property will also provide an epic vantage point to gaze across the hills whatever the weather 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3reVn8_0fd9D3so00
One of the bedrooms in the annex which has direct access to the balcony offering a massive amounts of fresh air and light to wake up to each morning 

Bert Rogers from Fine and Country, who are selling the property, said: 'This spectacular, detached property occupies a luxurious hillside position on the eastern slopes of the Malvern Hills.

'I would say it is the most prestigious elevated property in Worcestershire, with second to none views.

'Meticulously rebuilt in 2013, Holywell Chapel remains an accolade to its roots, architecturally transformed with a strong part of Malvern's history in mind.

'The breath-taking views allow a glimpse at the vista Sir Edward Elgar enjoyed whilst he used to perform in the chapel in the early 20th century.

'This landmark property is composed of both a three-bedroom open plan chapel, and a two-bedroom detached studio annex, ideal for multigenerational living or passive revenue.

'The property benefits from personal access linking to bridleway, cycling, and footpath networks and is located within good distance of schools, nature reserves, eateries, and shops - all amenities are at your fingertips allowing you to live within the beating heart of the district of Malvern.'

Edward Elgar, the man behind Land of Hope and Glory

Sir Edward Elgar was born in Broadheath, Worcestershire on June 2, 1857 and is widely regarded as one of the most influential English composers of the 20th century.

He left school at 15 to work in a solicitor's office, but his main love was music and was an accomplished violinist before working on his own compositions despite a lack of formal training.

His first works were created in the late 1890s before writing a controversial work, The Dream of Gerontius, which won him praise in Germany.

He was knighted in 1904 and was known for the patriotic nature of some of his music, with pieces such as Land of Hope and Glory, which he described as 'a tune that will knock 'em flat'.

He was the first Professor of Music at the University of Birmingham and was associated with the Malvern Hills for much of his life.

In 1899 he married one of his pupils Caroline Alice Roberts and they had one daughter.

He died of a tumour in February 1934.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wn362_0fd9D3so00
Edward Elgar, pictured, is widely regarded as one of the most influential English composers of the 20th century

