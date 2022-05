Beginning Sunday, June 5, the Tewksbury Public Library will have new carpet installed on the first floor of the building. To accommodate the carpet installation, the library will be closed Sunday, June 5 through Wednesday, June 8. There are no fines on TPL items and no borrowed items will be due during this time period. The book drop will be open. Patrons are welcome to hold on to library materials until TPL reopens on Thursday, June 9.

TEWKSBURY, MA ・ 6 HOURS AGO