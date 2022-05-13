ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
I’m a professional cleaner – how to clean streaky cabinets with my ‘two-towel’ method

By Kenley Stevenson
The US Sun
 3 days ago

THERE'S nothing worse than making sure every part of your kitchen is tidy before realizing that you still have to deal with streaky cabinets.

Professional cleaner Vanesa Amaro has shared a video revealing how she easily cleans her cabinets.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MOpx7_0fd9CWG100
One cleaning professional shared how to easily clean streaky cabinets Credit: TikTok/vanesamaro91
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EQZLt_0fd9CWG100
You will need two rags and a cleaning product of your choice Credit: TikTok/vanesamaro91

According to Amaro, cabinets get streaky if they're greasy or if they've been cleaned with a very wet rag.

Unfortunately, due to their close proximity to the stove, it is very common for kitchen cabinets to see grease build-up.

In order to make them look brand new, Amaro said to try her "two-towel" method.

All you will need for her quick cleaning process is two towels and a spray cleaner of your choice.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12PBxn_0fd9CWG100
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27Awlm_0fd9CWG100

"One towel will be completely dry and the other towel is going to be damp," she said.

First, she sprayed down her cabinets using her desired cleaning product.

Using the damp towel first, she then wiped down all of her streaky cabinets.

After that's completed, she switched and wiped down the cabinets using the dry towel.

Her method takes just seconds to complete, and after wiping them clean with a dry towel, her cabinets were completely streak-free.

For extra greasy cabinets, she suggested using a degreaser like Dawn Heavy Duty Degreaser.

Many viewers loved her cleaning method, saying: "Thanks for this!!" and "Perfection."

"Amazing work."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NCchK_0fd9CWG100
Wipe cabinets with the damp towel then follow up with the dry one Credit: TikTok/vanesamaro91
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Qehml_0fd9CWG100
Cabinets will be streak-free after using the 'two-towel' method Credit: Getty

The US Sun

The US Sun

