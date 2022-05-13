ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gig Harbor Beer Festival kicks off this weekend

lynnwoodtoday.com

Just around the corner: Triple XXX Root Beer in Issaquah

The Triple XXX Rootbeer Drive-In (98 N.E. Gilman Blvd, Issaquah) has all the ingredients for all your senses:. – Smokey aroma from the kitchen for your sense of smell. – Big, juicy burgers for your taste buds. – Doo-wop and ’60s songs blasting through the loudspeakers for your hearing.
ISSAQUAH, WA
seattlerefined.com

How to catch the Fisherman's Village Music Festival in Everett

The Fisherman's Village Music Festival returns for its 9th year in Everett — and the 2022 lineup is sure to reel you in. This year's festival happens May 19-21 in downtown Everett with loads of bands, plenty of all-ages sets and a Night Market packed with local vendors. Festival...
EVERETT, WA
lynnwoodtoday.com

Just Around the Corner: Boehm’s Candies and Chocolates

I’ve been passing by Boehm’s Candies for decades whenever traveling to Eastern Washington. It’s tucked away along Interstate 90 in Issaquah, and if you blink, you’d miss it. On Saturday, we decided to stop and look inside the old chalet. I’m not an expert on what...
ISSAQUAH, WA
seattlerefined.com

Taste of Tacoma becomes The Taste Northwest with a new venue

The Taste of Tacoma has a new home — and a new name. Now called The Taste Northwest, the food-centered event is moving to the Washington State Fair Events Center in Puyallup on July 1-3. Tacoma has been home to this food fest since 1986, lovingly called the "Ultimate...
TACOMA, WA
Restaurant Review

Top 5 Most Popular Coffee Shops in Tacoma, Washington

This list is based on prior customer reviews. Tacoma is a thriving city on the Puget Sound coast, about a 30-mile drive south of Seattle. It has a vibrant waterfront section dotted with restaurants and activities and is home to nearly 200,000 people. Tacoma is also the location to visit if you want the best taste mix coffee for your breakfast or a cold beverage for your afternoon walk.
TACOMA, WA
southseattleemerald.com

Renton Entrepreneur Brings Sea Moss to the South End and Beyond

When Dannett Cage, owner of Beyond Bodi, began a Black-owned business selling skin care and edible products infused with sea moss, it was in response to increasing requests from friends and family to try, and often buy, her homemade products. “I was really only making it just for my family,...
RENTON, WA
thurstontalk.com

Thrifty Summer Date Ideas in Thurston County

You do not need to spend a lot of money this summer to have a memorable date with your sweetie! Make the most of the sunny days and warm nights ahead by spending quality time that doesn’t hurt the budget. Here are a few thrifty summer date ideas for Thurston County.
THURSTON COUNTY, WA
q13fox.com

Emerald Downs celebrates 2022 Opening Day

AUBURN, Wash. - After years of slowdowns caused by the pandemic, live racing is back at Emerald Downs in Auburn. The racetrack celebrated opening day on Sunday, kicking off its 52-day live racing season. Back on the table for guests were raffles, betting, and the main event – horse racing.
AUBURN, WA
Robb Report

This $85 Million Home on Seattle’s Lake Washington Has a Marina for Your Boat and Seaplane

Click here to read the full article. This palatial, $85 million estate is currently the most expensive listing in Seattle, and it certainly features enough amenities to warrant the title. It’s also got some pedigree: The seller is Bruce McCaw, brother of cell service billionaire Craig McCaw, who purchased the home In 1999 from renowned saxophonist Kenny G. Located in the esteemed town of Hunts Point just outside the city, the home is shrouded in privacy thanks to the towering trees and hedges on either side. And once you step foot on the 4.3-acre property, it’s like being at your own...
SEATTLE, WA
shorelineareanews.com

The Garden Guy: Living with Lavender

Last summer was a prime growing season for lavender in the Greater Seattle area and several questions concerning this versatile sub-shrub did hit my email in-box. Consequently, in preparation for this summer, let’s talk about several forms of this great Mediterranean perennial which might fit well in your landscape.
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

Seattle weather: Widespread rain returns to cap off the weekend

SEATTLE - Expect widespread rain and mild temperatures throughout the day. A warm front is currently tracking across our region. It's triggering light steady rain and pockets of moderate downpours across Western Washington. I want to break down the timeline. Overcast skies and rain continue through the lunch hour so...
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

Drier Saturday afternoon, but a wet Sunday looms

Seattle - A front pushed through this morning bringing some heavy rain to the Pacific Northwest, but the worst of it is over for now, leaving just a few light showers in its wake. Highs today will be a bit warmer, close to 60 degrees. While we could see a...
ENVIRONMENT
WWEEK

8 Reasons Everett Washington Should Be Your Next Getaway

It’s a classic Northwest city, backed by snowy mountain vistas to both the east and west, cut through with a storied river and miles of Puget Sound shoreline. There are hiking trails, biking trails, coffee shops and brewpubs. But Everett, Washington also has its own singular charm that makes...
EVERETT, WA

