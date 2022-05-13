ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nike not extending signature shoe deal with Kyrie Irving past 2022-23 season?

 3 days ago
Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving has long had one of Nike’s most popular and profitable signature basketball shoes, but uncertainties surrounding his NBA future have left the company unlikely to extend him to a similar signature deal beyond the 2022-23 season, sources told ESPN. Irving has a new edition of his shoe set to debut in the fall, but that is expected to be the final year of a lucrative signature series that he has had with Nike since 2014, sources said.

Source: Adrian Wojnarowski, Ramona Shelburne @ ESPN

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Joe Vardon @joevardon

Kyrie Irving told his cousin basketball was just a job to him in September theathletic.com/3108705/2022/0…4:41 PM

Danny Leroux @DannyLeroux

New @RealGM Radio podcast! @DanFeldmanNBA and I talk about all four second round series, Harden/Irving offseason negotiations and much more- basketball.realgm.com/wiretap/266935…3:25 PM

Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis

Kyrie Irving’s #Nike deal in question after turbulent #Nets season nypost.com/2022/05/13/kyr… via @nypostsports teammate @jennalemoncelli2:56 PM

Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria

Now on @njdotcom

Nike unlikely to extend signature shoe deal with Kyrie Irving past 2022-23 season, per report nj.com/nets/2022/05/n…1:13 PM

The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA

Uncertain about his NBA future, Nike unlikely to extend Kyrie Irving’s signature shoe deal beyond next season, per @Ramona Shelburne and @Adrian Wojnarowski. pic.twitter.com/p9b96q93rE11:38 AM

Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA

In @Adrian Wojnarowski‘s article about Kyrie Irving, he mentions “uncertainties surrounding his NBA future” including “the Nets’ noncommittal stance on negotiating a long-term contract.”

@Tommy Beer wrote about the Nets’ tough decision when it comes to Irving: basketballnews.com/stories/why-th…11:27 AM

Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn

ESPN Sources with @RamonaShelburne: Kyrie Irving has long had one of Nike’s most popular and profitable signature shoes, but uncertainties surrounding his NBA future leave Nike unlikely to extend him to a similar signature deal beyond next season: es.pn/3ws7K2V11:21 AM

Danny Leroux @DannyLeroux

New @RealGM Radio podcast! @DanFeldmanNBA and I talk about all four second round series, Harden/Irving offseason negotiations and much more: basketball.realgm.com/wiretap/266935…11:05 AM

Steve Bulpett @SteveBHoop

Notebook:

— Kyrie actually had reason to say he’d be part of Nets’ decisions … but things are still weird in Brooklyn

— D’Antoni in lead for Hornets job (and the Gordon Hayward dilemma Charlotte is facing)

— Kings owner listened to staff on Brown hire

bit.ly/3MbNkBT10:44 AM

Sean Deveney @SeanDeveney

In his column this week, @Steve Bulpett cites 3 sources saying Mike D’Antoni is “the leader for the Hornets’ coaching job.”

Some on Kyrie and the @Brooklyn Nets plus the @Sacramento Kings here:

heavy.com/sports/brookly…10:00 AM

Ian Begley @IanBegley

From earlier: Sean Marks didn’t say anything definitive about Kyrie Irving’s future yesterday. That isn’t surprising. Marks didn’t want to repeat mistake he made before 21-22 season. But Marks’s thoughts on Irving’s on-court availability were significant: sny.tv/articles/nets-…3:08 PM

Chris Broussard @Chris_Broussard

Should the Nets offer Kyrie an extension this summer? Why would Phil Jackson want to trade LeBron and keep Westbrook? #MILvsBOS & more! Guests: @plaxicoburress @FANalyst1

Catch us live weeknights 7-10p ET on @FoxSportsRadio & @iHeartRadio podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the…1:42 PM

Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN

Optimistic view is Nets finally learned. Catering to Irving got them 1 playoff series victory in three years, a wronged head coach (Atkinson), a silly choice of DeAndre over Jarrett, a disgruntled (Harden), a damaged (Simmons) and an enormous payroll.

nydailynews.com/sports/basketb…12:45 PM

Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria

Now on @njdotcom

Kevin Durant must reinforce Nets’ message to Kyrie Irving about being more available, Jay Williams, Stephen A. Smith say nj.com/nets/2022/05/k…12:02 PM

Irving, 30, possesses a $37 million player option with the Nets for the 2022-23 season. In July, Irving lashed out on social media about the design of the Nike Kyrie 8 edition of his shoe, calling them “trash” and insisting that “I have nothing to do with the design or marketing” and that “Nike plans to release it without my okay.” -via ESPN / May 13, 2022

Michigan State freshman Max Christie to stay in draft, forgo eligibility

Michigan State freshman Max Christie will reportedly hire an agent and remain in the 2022 NBA draft, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN. Christie, a former consensus five-star prospect, declared for the NBA draft in April while maintaining the option to return to school. He will now forgo his remaining collegiate eligibility by signing with an agent, ending his time with the Spartans.
Jaylen Brown explains why the Miami Heat are such challenging opponents

The Boston Celtics are headed back to the Eastern Conference Finals to take on the Miami Heat, a rematch of the 2020 matchup down in the NBA’s Orlando Bubble. This time around, both the Celtics and the Heat look even more formidable. With the additions of Kyle Lowry and a surprising Victor Oladipo, this Miami club is will give Boston everything they can handle.
Michael Jordan comments on Kurt Busch’s win

Michael Jordan’s racing team 23XI earned their first win as a primary sponsor as Kurt Busch came away with the victory on Sunday at the AdventHealth 400 in Kansas. And he did it in style. Busch read the 45 car in a special Black Cement wrap that pays homage to the classic Air Jordan III model. He also wore a special race suit with the Black Cement theme and a giant Jumpman logo on it. Following the race, Busch celebrated the team’s victory and now we have a comment from Jordan himself. “Kurt ran a great race today and I’m so happy for...
The Suns lost because they're still relying on a 37-year-old point guard to be their best player

Chris Paul is one of the greatest point guards in the history of the NBA. Chris Paul is also 37 years old and just 6-feet tall in a league where the average age is about 26 and the average height is 6-6. His ability to consistently carry teams deep in to the playoffs has been incredible, but it never should have been expected. And because his younger Phoenix Suns teammates never grabbed the reins of the team after last year’s surprise finals run is why their season came to a crashing end on Sunday.
Josh Giddey claps back at Sixers broadcaster following team's playoff elimination

Oklahoma City Thunder rookie guard Josh Giddey took to TikTok to roast the Philadelphia 76ers following their Game 6 loss to the Miami Heat on Thursday. Giddey’s TikTok video includes him playing the clip of the Sixers broadcaster who said he “could care less” about Giddey after Joel Embiid fell on him on a block during a game this past October. Giddey would proceed to use the “be careful what you wish for, Parker” soundbite from Stephen Strange in the “Spider-Man: No Way Home” film followed by highlights clips of Giddey that he would nod with acceptance.
Jaylen Brown jokes about Grant Williams' record-setting Game 7 performance, says we should 'call him Grant Curry now'

Boston Celtics forward Grant Williams was the critical X-factor for the Celtics in the club’s series-clinching Game 7 victory over the Milwaukee Bucks on Sunday afternoon. His 16 3-point attempts are a record for an NBA Game 7, and his 7 made shots from deep ties a record set by a particular Golden State Warriors legend. As his teammate Jaylen Brown said, “call him Grant Curry now.”
Bleacher Report suggests a trade that would send Kenrich Williams to the Bucks

Bleacher Report’s Greg Swartz released an article recently that suggested one trade idea for all 30 NBA teams. The Oklahoma City Thunder were involved in two such trade proposals. The first one included the Thunder trading Kenrich Williams to the Milwaukee Bucks in exchange for Rayjon Tucker, 2022 second-round pick and a 2023 second-round pick.
Mac Jones and Jayson Tatum celebrate the Celtics win in Game 7

New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones celebrated with Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum on the court after the team’s playoff win in Game 7 against the Milwaukee Bucks. Jones had courtside seats with Patriots owner Robert Kraft for the game, so the Patriots quarterback had easy access to the court after the game. Jones found his way to Tatum for a big hug after the game. Tatum finished the game with 23 points and six rebounds on the way to the team’s 109-81 win. Boston will advance to the Eastern Conference Finals where they’ll match up against the Miami Heat this week in another best-of-seven series.
On this date: Rookie Magic Johnson carries Lakers to NBA title

There are great performances in the NBA Finals, there are legendary performances there and then there is the one Magic Johnson had on May 16, 1980. The Los Angeles Lakers were engaged in a terrific and classic matchup with the Philadelphia 76ers for the world championship. After Julius Erving and crew tied the series at 2-2, the two squads headed back to L.A. for the pivotal fifth game.
Former UNC basketball great Rasheed Wallace receives great honor

Former UNC basketball great Rasheed Wallace will be received a big honor later this summer in a place that means a great deal to him. On June 24, the intersection of 18th street and Hunting Park Ave in Philadelphia will be renamed ‘Rasheed Wallace Road’. Wallace great up in Philadelphia and attended Simon Gratz High School where he was named a two-time All-American, McDonalds All-American and USA Today High School Player of the Year as a senior in 1993. Despite playing just 19 minutes per game his senior season, Wallace averaged 16 points, 15 rebounds and seven blocks per game. Here is a...
