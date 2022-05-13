Nike not extending signature shoe deal with Kyrie Irving past 2022-23 season?

Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving has long had one of Nike’s most popular and profitable signature basketball shoes, but uncertainties surrounding his NBA future have left the company unlikely to extend him to a similar signature deal beyond the 2022-23 season, sources told ESPN. Irving has a new edition of his shoe set to debut in the fall, but that is expected to be the final year of a lucrative signature series that he has had with Nike since 2014, sources said.

Source: Adrian Wojnarowski, Ramona Shelburne @ ESPN

Irving, 30, possesses a $37 million player option with the Nets for the 2022-23 season. In July, Irving lashed out on social media about the design of the Nike Kyrie 8 edition of his shoe, calling them “trash” and insisting that “I have nothing to do with the design or marketing” and that “Nike plans to release it without my okay.” -via ESPN / May 13, 2022