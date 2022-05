Brian Castano didn’t need any more motivation heading into his second straight bout with Jermell Charlo. Far be it from his bitter rival to not provide some for him, anyway. The undisputed junior middleweight championship rematch comes with plenty of bad blood after Argentina’s Castano (17-0-2, 12KOs) and Houston’s Charlo (34-1-1, 18KOs) fought to a disputed twelve-round draw last July in San Antonio, Texas. Several delays were met with getting the two back into the ring, including a slight biceps tear suffered by Castano in having to withdraw from a scheduled March 19 date at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

