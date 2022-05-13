ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Cosmopolitan Las Vegas resort employees surprised with $5K bonus

By Julia Romero
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLAS VEGAS (KLAS) — As many as 5,000 employees at the Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas were honored with a special surprise in the form of...

The Palms Re-boot — A Good Time Awaits

Las Vegas’s Palms Casino, Resort & Spa opened in 2001 with lots of fanfare and publicity. It was originally owned by the Maloof family, and was primarily overseen by George Maloof. The Palms opened on November 15, 2001, with Station Casinos and The Greenspun Corporation as minority owners. It included a casino, restaurants, nightclubs, and a 42-story hotel. It has made several television appearances, and was the main setting for the 2002 reality television show The Real World: Las Vegas. Expanding on the theme that celebrated celebrity-hood, a second tower was built and opened in 2005 that included a Playboy Club and a recording studio. In 2007, the casino opened the Pearl Concert Theater and 2008 saw the opening of the Palms Place, a high-rise condo hotel.
Top 5 Most Popular Coffee Shops in Las Vegas, Nevada

This list is based on prior customer reviews. The city of Las Vegas, Nevada, requires no introduction. This one-of-a-kind city owns the throne as the world's leading tourist destination, with its five-star resorts, world-class restaurants, spectacular shopping, unequaled entertainment, and 24-hour pulse. Also, if you're ever in the desire for some coffee, whether it's for breakfast or any other time, Las Vegas has a plethora of fantastic coffee shops.
Prime Las Vegas Strip Property Hits the Market

The Las Vegas Strip always seems to be evolving with perpetual development. Whether it's an upscale hotel and casino development, new retail or restaurant construction or building a residential condominium complex, projects are planned for up and down The Strip. One of the most anticipated projects since 2005 has been...
Online store SHEIN to host pop-up store in Las Vegas this weekend

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Popular online boutique SHEIN is set to host a pop-up store in Las Vegas this weekend. According to organizers, the pop-up shopping event will be held from 11 a.m. until 11 p.m. Friday, May 20 through Sunday, May 22 at Resorts World. The SHEIN pop-up will be located on the 1st floor, Suite R5, next to Amazon’s Just Walk Out store.
Stimulus: 5,400 people saw $5,000 bonuses

One employer was able to surprise their employees with a bonus worth $5,000 last week in Las Vegas, as more employers offer stimulus bonuses. The CEO of The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas, Bill McBeath, made the announcement at The Chelsea Theater. The stimulus bonuses in all are worth $27 million...
Scary moments at Lovers & Friends festival in Las Vegas Saturday night

Swapped Out: Hackers target social media users with hi-tech fake videos. Cutting-edge computer science designed to mimic the human brain is being used to create lifelike videos of an internationally famous actor, a former U.S. President, or even a world leader in the middle of a violent conflict. Hackers are now using this readily available tech to target everyday social media users in cryptocurrency scams.
Southern Nevada fire agencies announce fire restrictions ahead of summer

Las Vegas (KSNV) — Fire agencies across Southern Nevada have announced new fire restrictions on Monday ahead of the hot summer months. The Bureau of Land Management, Bureau of Reclamation, Clark County Fire Department, Mt. Charleston Fire Protection District, National Park Service, Nevada Division of Forestry, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, and USDA Forest Service will all be implementing the following restrictions:
The Source+ serves hot meals to those in need

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Source+, partnered with local nonprofit, the Baked Old Ladies, to serve hot meals and promote connectivity and socialization opportunities for those in need at Molasky Family Park on Sunday. In January of this year, The Source+ showed its support for the Baked Old Ladies...
tesla vs tesla crash

Henderson Pride Fest has landed a new location after a dispute over the vision of the event with the city. Las Vegas teenager on a mission to save desert tortoises with social media movement. Updated: 3 hours ago. A Las Vegas teenager is on a mission to save threatened desert...
Some Las Vegas residents living in RVs due to housing crisis

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The housing crisis has left some people with no choice but to camp out in their RVs. Some are parking their RVs wherever they can find open public space. Some RVs can be seen lined up on Cheyenne Avenue and Nellis Boulevard. One woman who lives in one of the RVs on the street and said she is constantly having to move to different places because code enforcement forces her to leave.
RV living amid rent increases

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) is assisting Nevada State Police in Primm after a woman allegedly stole a vehicle then took it for a joyride until police caught up with her near the stateline. clark county surplus auction. Updated: 5 hours ago. Clark County is hosting its government...
