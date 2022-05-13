ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newport, RI

Rent Relief, Vaccine/Booster Clinic & Community Resource Fair

By Community Submission
newportthisweek.com
 3 days ago

RentReliefRI Clinic, Vaccine/Booster Clinic and Community. Resource Fair at CCRI Newport Campus on Saturday, May 14. The Governor’s Department of Community Affairs and Outreach, RI Housing, the Rhode Island Department of Health and CCRI...

www.newportthisweek.com

Comments / 0

Related
Uprise RI

As taxes rise, Elorza Administration gives huge tax break to one of the richest property owners in PVD

At their best, tax stabilization agreements (TSAs) are a stimulus to encourage investment in a city. In exchange for hiring local minority and women owned businesses and perhaps providing low-cost housing opportunities, the city offers the developer a break on their taxes. At their worst, TSAs are giveaways to wealthy, connected businesspeople looking to maximize their profits by lowering their tax burden, to the detriment of renters and homeowners who never get such a break.
PROVIDENCE, RI
ABC6.com

RI House and Senate committees to discuss legalizing marijuana this week

Rhode Island State House and Senate committees will meet this week to discuss legalizing recreational use of marijuana in Rhode Island. Both committees are set to meet on Wednesday, May 18. The two committees introduced identical “Rhode Island Cannabis Act” bills in March. The latest step in the long debate...
U.S. POLITICS
FUN 107

Fall River Restaurant Stepping up to Raise Money for Ukrainian Family in Rhode Island

Since the dawn of Vladimir Putin's tyranny over the country of Ukraine, the SouthCoast community has shown support and stepped up to make a difference. From JoJo Carreiro's lasagna bake sale in Westport to the New Bedford Democratic Committee's efforts to raise funds, now a Fall River restaurant is ready to join the rally to spread some love towards one Ukrainian family temporarily residing in Rhode Island.
FALL RIVER, MA
eastgreenwichnews.com

Now Hiring in EG: Career Training Grants With Governor’s Workforce Board

Whether you’re looking for a seasonal gig or a new year-round career, full- or part-time, let EG News help you in your job search. Below, we’ve rounded up hiring opportunities in East Greenwich that have been posted to the public within the last 3 days. Be sure to tell the hiring manager you saw the job posting on EG News during your interview!
EAST GREENWICH, RI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Newport, RI
Newport, RI
Health
Newport, RI
Government
State
Rhode Island State
GoLocalProv

Wealth Gap - Rhode Island Ranks 46th for Homeownership

A new study shows that Rhode Island is ranked at the bottom of states for homeownership. The data released by Wall Street 24/7 finds that Rhode Island ranks last in New England and 46th overall. Only New York, California, Nevada and Hawaii have lower homeownership rates. "There is a direct...
REAL ESTATE
MedPage Today

Patients With Type 2 Diabetes and CKD Face Poor COVID Outcomes

SAN DIEGO -- Certain factors were highly predictive of severe COVID illness in hospitalized patients who had type 2 diabetes (T2D) and chronic kidney disease (CKD), a researcher reported. In a single-center study of patients with T2D and CKD hospitalized with COVID-19 infection, having hyperglycemia upon admission was tied with...
PROVIDENCE, RI
Lincoln Report

A Guide to the 4 Best Places to Visit in Rhode Island

Rhode Island may be the smallest state in the US, but it packs a big punch when it comes to tourist attractions. From its bustling capital of Providence to its sandy beaches and historic towns, there is something for everyone to enjoy in Rhode Island.
capecod.com

Chatham Purchases Land From Fall River Diocese for Affordable Housing

CHATHAM – The Chatham Affordable Housing Trust Fund Board of Trustees voted unanimously to purchase a parcel of land on Meetinghouse Road in South Chatham from the Diocese of Fall River to build affordable housing. The approximately 5-acre property was purchased for $525,000 and includes an easement for the...
CHATHAM, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Community Service#Booster#Rentreliefri Clinic#Vaccine Booster Clinic#Community Resource Fair#Ccri Newport Campus#Ri Housing#Rent Relief#Covid
starvedrock.media

Rhode Island House, Senate to vote on marijuana legalization this week

(The Center Square) – Marijuana legalization is the focus of a pair of identical bills that will be heard in the Rhode Island General Assembly this week. On Wednesday, the Senate Judiciary Committee will vote on Senate Bill 2430, sponsored by Sen. Joshua Miller, D-Cranston, at 3:30 p.m., while the House Finance Committee will host a vote on House Bill 7593, sponsored by Rep. Scott A. Slater, D-Providence, at 5 p.m.
PROVIDENCE, RI
iheart.com

Fire, EMS Calls Get Mental Health Response In Providence

Providence Mayor Jorge Elorza is announcing new staffing to implement the city's behavioral health crisis response program. The Providence Center will send clinicians along for fire and EMS calls. The Center says it will work to ensure the most appropriate behavioral health response to those in need of emergency mental...
PROVIDENCE, RI
reportertoday.com

Girl Scouts of Southeastern New England Donates Cookies to Local Organizations

Warwick, RI (May 4, 2022)—Girl Scouts of Southeastern New England (GSSNE) donated over 4,500 Girl Scout Cookie packages to health care workers, first responders, military personnel, and local food pantries through a local community service project called Cookie Share. Cookie Share is a Girl Scout Cookie Program related service...
WARWICK, RI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Department of Health
providenceri.gov

Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Belonging (DEIB)

The DEIB Department was created in the City’s Fiscal Year 2022 budget to design, drive, implement and support the City’s efforts to ensure diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging are shared and practiced principles in Providence. Vision. Providence’s diversity is the beating heart of our city. We believe that...
PROVIDENCE, RI
rinewstoday.com

COVID again. In Rhode Island. Really. – Michael Fine

It’s back. I didn’t think we’d see another surge before the fall, but Covid-19 is back in Rhode Island. Our testing numbers are up; hospitalizations have doubled; some test sites in Central Falls are running 25 percent positive, and some schools in Central Falls have lost so many staff to illness that they are talking about whether they need to close for five to ten days.
CENTRAL FALLS, RI
a-z-animals.com

The 10 Biggest Lakes in Rhode Island

Rhode Island is the smallest state in the USA, although you wouldn’t know it from a visit because it is its second-most densely populated state. It is culturally and historically rich, with diversified geography. It’s also a part of the coastal forests in the northeast. If you love the water, Rhode Island is a must-see destination. Because of its great beachfront beaches, vast bays, and inlets, Rhode Island is known as “The Ocean State.” It has hundreds of bodies of water, with 75% of them being man-made lakes. Natural lakes and salty coastal lagoons make up the rest. They have sandy beaches with various recreational activities, such as swimming and kayaking, to keep you busy all day. Exploring the neighboring marshes and woodlands will also reward you with the sight of various bird species. It might be best to stay overnight at one of the campgrounds to take advantage of the tranquil waters. If you ever want to explore some of Rhode Island’s lakes, here are the 10 biggest lakes in the state.
TRAVEL
mybackyardnews.com

RIPTA ACCOMMODATING DINING OUT

RIPTA to Detour Route 92 (RI College/Federal Hill/East Side) Friday, May 13, 2022, through Saturday, October 1, 2022. Detour in Effect Fridays and Saturdays from 3:30pm to 1am. Providence, Rhode Island, May 11, 2022… The Rhode Island Public Transit Authority (RIPTA) will detour Route 92 every Friday and Saturday from 3:30pm to 1am to accommodate outdoor dining on Federal Hill. The detour will begin Friday, May 13, 2022, and last through October 1, 2022.
PROVIDENCE, RI
WGME

COVID outbreaks strike 8 nursing homes as cases rise across Maine

(BDN) -- Maine saw eight new COVID-19 outbreaks in long-term care centers last week, reflecting a rise in cases across the state. The eight outbreaks included one at Stillwater Health Care in Bangor, where a preliminary state investigation found 17 residents and 10 employees had tested positive, according to Robert Long, spokesperson for the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention.
MAINE STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy