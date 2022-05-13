Oneida County Judge to leave office, names released in Presque Isle deaths, more people take an interest in homesteading

(WFRV) – Authorities in northern Wisconsin are investigating a mixed martial arts fighter who reportedly committed violent acts against women. The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office posted on its Facebook page asking for information about possible criminal incidents of a man from Lac du Flambeau. The man, identified as 29-year-old Frank Schuman, has reportedly committed violent acts against women.
PORTAGE COUNTY, Wis. (WSAW) - If you have driven in Stevens Point, the sight of three golden retrievers hanging out of the back of a white pickup truck topper might be familiar. Riggs, Gunnar and Champ go everywhere with their owner, Jim Gruba, but a crash put their daily car rides on hold.
STONE LAKE, WI -- More than a year after a Sawyer County woman’s murder, a suspect has been named in her death. Cary Elkin’s body was found in her Stone Lake, Wisconsin home in April 2021. Authorities say the 42-year-old died of multiple gunshot wounds. After search warrants...
About 150 people demonstrated in support of abortion in Minocqua yesterday. Their voices joined a chorus of protesters nationwide for a day of action dubbed Bans Off Our Bodies. Then, COVID cases are on the rise again. This week, most counties in the region moved from the low to medium community level. Finally, a proposed reroute of Enbridge, Inc.'s Line 5 gas pipeline in northern Wisconsin was designed to circumnavigate tribal territory. But critics believe the reroute still poses risks to traditional Ojibwe agriculture.
People gather in Minocqua to speak out for reproductive rights, following the U.S. Supreme Court's draft opinion suggesting the court could be poised to overturn Roe v. Wade. More than 150 people demonstrated in support of reproductive rights in Minocqua Saturday. Their voices joined a chorus of protestors nationwide for...
With a rise in COVID cases in the state, county community levels are also going up. As WXPR reported last week, the 7-day average for COVID cases in Wisconsin have topped 2,000 for the first time since March. The CDC updates county community levels once a week. Last week, only...
APPLETON, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — After two days of record-breaking temperatures, pavement in Northeast Wisconsin is suffering the consequences. The Wisconsin Department of Transportation reported pavement buckling on State Highway 96 at McCarthy Road in Outagamie County. Eastbound lanes were closed for about two hours before they reopened. And a...
The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is asking the public to avoid burning due to near critical fire danger in the Wausau area and across northwest Wisconsin. Dry and breezy conditions, and low relative humidity, are creating near-critical fire conditions today, especially in the northwest. High wind gusts may be possible.
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Work is scheduled to begin Monday on Highway 51 in Marathon County. Improvements include removing existing asphalt surface and crushed concrete, then replacing it with base materials and asphalt pavement. Other improvements include minor grading at median crossovers for traffic control, repaving maintenance crossovers and interchange...
County officials will seek nominations to represent Marathon County’s Dist. 24 after a newly elected supervisor resigned, citing personal reasons. The resignation came just one month after Peter C. Hansen was voted into office. Hansen, who filed candidacy papers on the last day of an extended deadline in January, was elected April 4 and resigned May 3.
Marshfield Medical Center-River Region at Stevens Point opened its doors Friday, the latest in a series of changes that adds another hospital for Portage County residents. The hospital is an expansion of the existing Marshfield Clinic Stevens Point Center, which opened in 2013 at 4100 State Hwy. 66. The first floor of the two-story, 55,000-square-foot hospital features emergency services with eight treatment rooms, a trauma room, 12 hospital inpatient beds, a dining area, and a lobby.
OCONTO COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - Oconto County released updated hazards and closures as residents deal with an ongoing flood emergency. WBAY-TV first alerted you Thursday night’s storm caused treacherous conditions across the county. Pavement even collapsed as a sheriff’s deputy and two K9s travelled along CTH A in Maple Valley.
Police have released the names of the people who died in Presque Isle earlier this week. The Vilas County Sheriff’s Office says Linda and Mathew Rottman's deaths are being ruled an accident. The two are from Presque Isle and Chicago. The Sheriff’s Office says power lines came down after...
OCONTO COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV)-Cleanup continues in Oconto County after that storm Friday that some long time residents say brought the worst flooding they’ve ever seen in this area. The Bauer’s are one of the families cleaning up. The heavy rains brought heavy flooding to their yard, the street they live on, and about a foot […]
Editor’s note: This weekly feature of Wausau Pilot & Review is being published in response to reader concerns about crime and safety in the Wausau area and to keep readers informed about their neighborhoods. Wausau Pilot & Review does not publish photos of minors, except in extreme circumstances, determined...
OCONTO COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – When night turned to day and the sun came out, residents all over Oconto County say they were shocked by what a Friday night storm left behind. For William Grawien, the storm left behind several feet of water in his backyard destroying his garden.
An update to the Department of Natural Resources (DNR) rules that guide logging on public lands has raised concerns among activists that the department will allow more trees to be cut down and harm the state’s northern forests. The DNR’s Forestry Best Management Practices Advisory Committee is working to update the department’s best management practices […]
A 58-year-old Wausau-area man will spend two years in prison after being convicted Thursday of his sixth drunken driving charge. Police say Lewis Rosa Jr. crashed his vehicle into a ditch while driving home from a tavern. According to court documents, Rosa told police his dog, named Dean Martin, jumped into the passenger compartment, which caused him to miss a turn and drive into the ditch near the intersection of Kramer Lane and Ross Avenue in Weston. Rosa, of Weston, was discovered at about 11:30 p.m. on June 24 walking away from his Grand Prix with a 24-pack of beer in his hand, police said.
A 26-year-old Wausau man is facing charges of fourth- and fifth-offense drunken driving after incidents that happened just hours apart. Police say Tyler Schewe was so intoxicated when he was arrested April 19 he was taken to the intensive care unit of a local hospital – but left the hospital before officers arrived to issue his citation. Less than 20 hours later he was arrested again, this time after allegedly driving off Hwy. 29 into a ditch, according to court documents.
