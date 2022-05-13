ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stoughton, WI

Agnes "Pudge" Robertson

Cover picture for the articleAgnes "Pudge" Robertson, 76, passed away peacefully on Monday, May 9,2022, at home surrounded by her family after a courageous fight with ovarian cancer. She was born on Dec. 9, 1945, in Mauston, Wisconsin, the daughter of Philip and Florence Walsh. Agnes graduated from Madonna High School in 1963...

Brieanna Marie “Breezy” Shaffer

Brieanna Marie Shaffer, age 29, of Evansville, Wisconsin, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, May 14, 2022, at St. Mary’s Hospital in Madison following health complications. She was born on Jan. 26, 1993, in Wausau, the daughter of Walter and Barbara (Meier) Igl. Brieanna graduated from Merrill High School in...
EVANSVILLE, WI
Roger Lee Meyer

Roger Lee Meyer, age 73, of Stoughton, went home to his Lord and Savior on Wednesday, May 11, 2022, at Rock Dam Lake (a place he loved). He was born on Feb. 24, 1949, in Madison, the son of Robert and Gwendolyn (Richards) Meyer. Roger graduated from Stoughton High School...
STOUGHTON, WI
Ardys I. (Drogsvold) Stanfield

Ardys I. (Drogsvold) Stanfield, age 86, passed away on Monday, May 9, 2022 at Stoughton Hospital. She was born June 25, 1935, the daughter of John and Alma (Blegen) Drogsvold. Ardys lived her life helping others. She was a kindergarten teacher at the United Methodist Church in Oregon for many years. Ardys loved working with the little kids. Later in life she was very proud of getting her Certified Nursing Assistant diploma. She worked at the Oregon Manor as a CNA and Resident Manager of the group home. Ardys collected owl and cardinal figurines. She loved her family very much and will be missed by all who knew her.
STOUGHTON, WI
Wendy Marie Phillips

Wendy Marie Phillips, age 67, passed away surrounded by her family on Friday, May 13, 2022 at Meriter Hospital. She was born in Fort Atkinson on January 10, 1955, the daughter of Berton and June Ramberg. Wendy grew up and graduated high school in Cambridge. She worked for Dane County Social Services where she met the love of her life, Terry. On May 28, 1983 Wendy was united in marriage to Terry Phillips. Together they enjoyed day trips exploring new places, attending races and tractor pulls, and most of all spending time with their daughters and grandchildren. Wendy enjoyed gardening, antiquing, decorating for every holiday, spending time in Hayward for 32 years with her family and friends, caring for her grandchildren and attending all of their events. Wendy retired from Dane County Communications Center in 2015 after 39 years of service.
DANE COUNTY, WI
Keyser hired as new Stoughton superintendent

The meeting must have gone well, because after paring down potential finalists to one, the Stoughton Area School District Board of Education hired its chosen candidate, current Beloit superintendent Daniel Keyser. He will start in his new role on July 1. Keyser, selected as the lone finalist after a first...
STOUGHTON, WI
Softball: Stoughton falls to DeForest in Badger East playoffs

The Stoughton softball team outhit DeForest 12-8, but fell to the Norskies 10-5 in the Badger East Conference playoffs on Friday, May 13, at Stoughton High School. Stoughton pushed one of the Badger East’s best teams to the brink, but ultimately it was Watertown earning a 6-3 conference win over the Vikings on Tuesday, May 10, at Stoughton High School.
STOUGHTON, WI
Stoughton kids’ community bike rodeo set for June 3

Calling all Stoughton parents! If your children want to learn how to ride a bicycle, or work on some riding skills, or if their bike just needs a tune-up, a community “bike rodeo” will be held from 5-7 Friday, June 3 at Kegonsa Elementary, 1400 Vernon St. The...
STOUGHTON, WI
Stoughton Summer Library Program stars June 1

It seems like just a few weeks ago, we were still shoveling snow, but summer is just around the corner. And whether you like to read under a hot sun or sitting in air-conditioned comfort, the Stoughton Public Library has plenty of options, and some fun along the way. The...
STOUGHTON, WI
Girls track and field: Stoughton finishes fifth at Tom Mueller Invitational

The Stoughton girls track and field team earned a first-place finish and a pair of runner-up finishes at the Tom Mueller Invitational on Friday, May 13, at Oregon High School. The Vikings finished fifth at the 10-team invite with 38 points. Madison Edgewood ended first with 56.5 points. The meet was cut short because of inclement weather.
STOUGHTON, WI

