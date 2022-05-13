Agnes "Pudge" Robertson

Wendy Marie Phillips, age 67, passed away surrounded by her family on Friday, May 13, 2022 at Meriter Hospital. She was born in Fort Atkinson on January 10, 1955, the daughter of Berton and June Ramberg. Wendy grew up and graduated high school in Cambridge. She worked for Dane County Social Services where she met the love of her life, Terry. On May 28, 1983 Wendy was united in marriage to Terry Phillips. Together they enjoyed day trips exploring new places, attending races and tractor pulls, and most of all spending time with their daughters and grandchildren. Wendy enjoyed gardening, antiquing, decorating for every holiday, spending time in Hayward for 32 years with her family and friends, caring for her grandchildren and attending all of their events. Wendy retired from Dane County Communications Center in 2015 after 39 years of service.

DANE COUNTY, WI ・ 16 HOURS AGO