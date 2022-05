10. Bugsnax - "Say Cheese" (10G, Bronze Trophy) Who says you only need to use your Sauce Slinger on Bugsnax? In Young Horses' endearing and wonderfully weird adventure, you have lots of different tools at your disposal to catch all of the food-shaped Bugsnax roaming around Snaktooth Island. In order to get this achievement, though, you're going to need to pick up some cheese sauce and select one unsuspecting Grumpus when they're not in Snaxburg. Then, when you've lined up the perfect shot, you'll have to splat them in the face and take out your scanner for a photo op. Say cheese, indeed.

