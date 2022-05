While 50 Cent may have once held the throne for having the worst first pitch ever, it sure looks like Steve Aoki surpassed him at the Boston Red Sox game. The Boston Red Sox have been struggling for a number of reasons and having some less-than-stellar pitching at times is definitely an issue for the folks in Boston right now. However, despite the fact that the Red Sox have seen some inconsistencies from their pitchers, there are individuals who are definitely less effective at getting a baseball across home plate.

BOSTON, MA ・ 6 HOURS AGO