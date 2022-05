TEMPE, AZ — The city of Tempe wants East Valley drivers to be aware of more education and enforcement on their daily commutes. The police department and traffic engineers have come together to find what areas in the city are seeing a higher rate of crashes. From there, they have put up large 'Safety Corridor' signs and will assign officers to keep a sharp eye out for bad driving behavior.

