AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va – State Police have identified the victims of two fatal crashes last week in Augusta County. On May 10th, Public Information Officer Shelby Crouch says 70-year old Nancy Bartley died when the Toyota SUV she was driving pulled onto 340 in Stuarts Draft near Gloucester Road and was struck by a 2015 Chevy Malibu. The impact of the crash caused the Toyota to overturn and Bartley later died at the hospital.

12 HOURS AGO