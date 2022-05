It all started with some pickles in 2020 at Hester Street Fair in Manhattan. Nolita Dirtbag, who would like to remain anonymous, would make bootleg stickers mimicking logos from popular New York-based establishments and pass them out along with jars of homemade pickles. One was a riff on Aimé Leon Dore’s logo with an “Imma Pee On the Floor” sticker. The cheeky nods to some of the city’s biggest brands was a subtle way for the 25-year-old to set his spears apart and connect the packaging to his interest in streetwear. But in July 2021, he decided to take his jokes to Instagram and Nolita Dirtbag was born.

16 HOURS AGO