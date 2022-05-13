ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakland, CA

Athletics' Skye Bolt: Begins rehab assignment

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Bolt (oblique) will begin a rehab assignment at Triple-A Las Vegas on Friday. Bolt was part of the...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Sports

Royals' Whit Merrifield: Notches theft in loss

Merrifield went 1-for-4 with a run, an RBI and a stolen base in a loss to the Rockies on Saturday. Merrifield was slotted atop the order for the second straight game and extended his modest hitting streak to five contests with a third-inning single that plated a run. He subsequently stole second base and came around to score on a Salvador Perez long ball. Merrifield's average still sits at .173 on the season, but he's starting to round back into form, going 8-for-23 with a home run, five RBI, eight runs and two steals over his past five games.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

Mariners' Alex Blandino: Shipped to Seattle

Blandino was sent from San Francisco to Seattle on Saturday in exchange for Stuart Fairchild. The move sees the two sides swap depth options. Blandino doesn't have a 40-man roster spot and has spent the year with Triple-A Sacramento, where he's hit .183/.309/.280. He owns a .226/.339/.291 slash line in 279 career major-league plate appearances.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Cubs' Sean Newcomb: Plays catch

Newcomb (ankle) played catch Saturday, Meghan Montemurro of the Chicago Tribune reports. Newcomb hit the injured list Wednesday with a sprained left ankle. The fact that he's playing catch three days later suggests that his absence may not be a particularly long one. He's expected to resume mound work soon.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Nick Ahmed: Still feeling shoulder

Arizona manager Torey Lovullo cited Ahmed's "cranky" right shoulder for the decision to hold him out of Friday's starting lineup, Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic reports. Ahmed was in Saturday's lineup, going 1-for-3 with an RBI, but it sounds like the shoulder is and will be an ongoing issue. "My shoulder doesn't feel perfect, but I'm going to try to keep playing through it as long as I can," Ahmed said. "That's kind of all I have to say." Ahmed, who missed the first two weeks of the regular season, returned with bang, going 8-for-23 with three home runs over the first seven games played. Since then, he's gone 3-for-26 with eight strikeouts, looking much like the same hitter seen in 2021, when he finished with a .224/.280/.339 slash line.
PHOENIX, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oakland, CA
Sports
City
Oakland, CA
Local
California Sports
CBS Sports

Brewers' Willy Adames: Dealing with ankle sprain

Adames was diagnosed with a sprained left ankle after leaving Sunday's game at Miami, Curt Hogg of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports. The 26-year-old suffered the injury during the first inning Sunday when he safely slid into home plate, and he was removed from the contest one inning later. Adames will be re-evaluated Monday and should be considered day-to-day in the meantime.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS Sports

Dodgers' Michael Grove: Promoted for MLB debut

Grove was called up from Double-A Tulsa ahead of his start Sunday against the Phillies, Jack Harris of the Los Angeles Times reports. The 25-year-old will make his big-league debut Sunday in a spot start, filling the gap in Los Angeles' rotation following the placement of Clayton Kershaw (pelvis) on the injured list. Grove struggled at the Double-A level with a 7.86 ERA last year, but he's pitched well so far in 2022 and has a 2.76 ERA, 0.99 WHIP and 22:5 K:BB across 16.1 innings.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Sports

Reds' Tyler Stephenson: Passes initial concussion tests

Stephenson left Saturday's game against the Pirates after taking a foul ball off his facemask, but manager David Bell said afterward that Stephenson passed initial concussion tests, Charlie Goldsmith of the Cincinnati Enquirer reports. "The report (Saturday night) is no concussion," Bell said. "[Stephenson] was examined by the doctors here. We'll have him re-evaluated just to be sure, but that's a real relief in a big way. That's very scary. We caught a break there."
CINCINNATI, OH
CBS Sports

Astros' Jake Odorizzi: Carted off

Odorizzi was carted off the field during Monday's game against Boston after suffering an apparent leg injury, Jen McCaffrey of The Athletic reports. He allowed two runs (one earned) on three hits and one walk while striking out four over five innings prior to exiting. Odorizzi suffered the injury after...
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Skye Bolt
CBS Sports

Tigers' Miguel Cabrera: Socks second homer

Cabrera went 2-for-4 with a double, a home run and two RBI in Friday's 4-2 win over the Orioles. He opened the scoring with an RBI two-bagger in the third inning before swatting a solo shot in the sixth, his second homer of the year. Cabrera has seven hits in the last four games, including three extra-base knocks, to push his slash line on the season up to .276/.325/.381 with 12 RBI through 29 contests. The 39-year-old is nearing the end of his Hall of Fame career, but he's still capable of making a contribution.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sports

Orioles' Jorge Mateo: Riding pine Saturday

Mateo isn't starting Saturday against Detroit, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports. Mateo is in the midst of a nine-game hitting streak in which he's hit .286 with two homers, a triple, two doubles, six runs, three RBI and three steals. However, he'll get a breather while Chris Owings starts at shortstop and bats ninth.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sports

Brewers' Willy Adames: X-rays negative

Adames (ankle) underwent X-rays that came back negative Sunday, Sophia Minnaert of Bally Sports Wisconsin reports. Adames exited Sunday's win over the Marlins due to a left ankle sprain, and he doesn't appear to be dealing with any structural damage. He'll be reevaluated when the Brewers return to Milwaukee on Monday and is considered day-to-day for now. If Adames misses any additional time, Luis Urias and Mike Brosseau would likely fill in at shortstop.
MILWAUKEE, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Athletics#Rehab#Triple A Las Vegas
CBS Sports

Rays' Brandon Lowe: Late scratch Saturday

Lowe was scratched from Saturday's lineup against the Blue Jays for an unspecified reason, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. It's not yet clear whether Lowe is dealing with an injury, but he was removed from the lineup with under an hour before first pitch. Taylor Walls will take over at the keystone and bat eighth.
TAMPA, FL
CBS Sports

Rays' Kevin Kiermaier: Not starting Saturday

Kiermaier isn't starting Saturday's game against the Blue Jays, Neil Solondz of the Rays Radio Network reports. Kiermaier was initially listed among the starters for Saturday's matchup, but the team issued a revised lineup with Brett Phillips starting in center field and batting ninth. Kiermaier isn't believed to be dealing with an injury, so he should be available off the bench.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
CBS Sports

Texans' Kendall Sheffield: Headed to Houston

Sheffield was claimed off waivers by the Texans on Monday, Field Yates of ESPN reports. Sheffield was waived by Atlanta late last week but has already found a new landing spot. He figures to provide depth at corner and has experience playing on special teams in each of his three seasons in the NFL.
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Sports

Orioles' Jorge Mateo: Exits Sunday's game

Mateo was removed from Sunday's game against the Tigers with rib cage soreness, Andy Kostka of The Baltimore Sun reports. The 26-year-old collided with Detroit first baseman Spencer Torkelson while attempting to bunt for a base hit during the second inning, and the middle infielder was forced to leave the contest a couple innings later. Mateo has started 31 of 35 games at shortstop this season, so any absence would be significant for Baltimore.
BALTIMORE, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

Royals' Emmanuel Rivera: On bench Saturday

Rivera isn't starting Saturday against Colorado. Rivera started in the last two games and went 0-for-6 with a walk and two strikeouts. MJ Melendez will serve as the designated hitter and bat seventh Saturday.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

Rockies' Sam Hilliard: Heads to bench Monday

Hilliard is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Giants, Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post reports. Hilliard will take a seat after he went 3-for-16 with a pair of home runs, a stolen base and seven RBI while starting each of the last five games. Despite those solid counting stats, Hilliard is still hitting .169 on the season and looks more likely than the hot-hitting Yonathan Daza to move into a reserve role once Kris Bryant (back) is ready to return from the 10-day injured list.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Giants' Mike Yastrzemski: Belts clutch homer

Yastrzemski went 1-for-4 with a solo home run and a sacrifice fly in Monday's 7-6 victory against the Rockies. Yastrzemski drove in a run with a sacrifice fly in the seventh inning to give San Francisco a two-run lead, but Colorado tied the score in the bottom of that frame. The outfielder then swatted a solo homer in the top of the ninth inning, and that held up as the winning run when Camilo Doval closed out the Rockies in the home half of the frame. Yastrzemski's long ball was just his third of the season after he left the yard a career-high 25 times in 2021.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sports

Brewers' Willy Adames: Could require IL stint

Manager Craig Counsell said Monday that Adames (ankle) could require a trip to the injured list, Will Sammon of The Athletic reports. Adames underwent X-rays that came back negative Sunday, but he's still feeling sore and will visit with team doctors Monday night. He's out of the lineup for Monday's game against Atlanta, but the team could choose to give him additional time to recover. If Adames requires a trip to the injured list, Luis Urias and Mike Brosseau would likely see additional time at shortstop, while Pablo Reyes would be a candidate to join the major-league roster.
MILWAUKEE, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy