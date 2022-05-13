Reds' Tyler Stephenson: Three hits, two RBI in win

Votto (illness) will begin a rehab assignment at Triple-A Louisville on Saturday. Votto has been on the COVID-19 injured list since May 3, and the Reds have said that the first baseman will require a rehab stint prior to rejoining the major-league club. He'll join the team's Triple-A affiliate Saturday and will attempt to find some success at the plate after hitting just .122 with a double, four runs and three RBI in the big leagues this season. The team hasn't officially indicated how many rehab games Votto will require, but manager David Bell recently said that the 38-year-old could rejoin the Reds when they travel to Toronto next weekend.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO