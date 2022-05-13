ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Reds' Tyler Stephenson: Three hits, two RBI in win

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Stephenson went 3-for-4 with a solo home run, an additional RBI and an additional...

www.cbssports.com

CBS Sports

Astros right-hander Jake Odorizzi carted off after suffering left leg injury vs. Red Sox

The Houston Astros lost right-hander Jake Odorizzi to a potentially serious left leg injury Monday night. Odorizzi crumbled to the ground after breaking toward first base to cover the bag in the fifth inning against the Boston Red Sox (GameTracker), and had to be carted off the field. The Astros say he exited with "left lower leg discomfort" and will be evaluated further.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Sports

Royals' Whit Merrifield: Notches theft in loss

Merrifield went 1-for-4 with a run, an RBI and a stolen base in a loss to the Rockies on Saturday. Merrifield was slotted atop the order for the second straight game and extended his modest hitting streak to five contests with a third-inning single that plated a run. He subsequently stole second base and came around to score on a Salvador Perez long ball. Merrifield's average still sits at .173 on the season, but he's starting to round back into form, going 8-for-23 with a home run, five RBI, eight runs and two steals over his past five games.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

Cubs' Sean Newcomb: Plays catch

Newcomb (ankle) played catch Saturday, Meghan Montemurro of the Chicago Tribune reports. Newcomb hit the injured list Wednesday with a sprained left ankle. The fact that he's playing catch three days later suggests that his absence may not be a particularly long one. He's expected to resume mound work soon.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Brewers' Lorenzo Cain: Out of Sunday's lineup

Cain is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Marlins. Cain started the past four games and will head to the bench after going 4-for-16 with a double, two runs and seven strikeouts. Tyrone Taylor will take over in center field and bat eighth.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS Sports

Mariners' Alex Blandino: Shipped to Seattle

Blandino was sent from San Francisco to Seattle on Saturday in exchange for Stuart Fairchild. The move sees the two sides swap depth options. Blandino doesn't have a 40-man roster spot and has spent the year with Triple-A Sacramento, where he's hit .183/.309/.280. He owns a .226/.339/.291 slash line in 279 career major-league plate appearances.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Tigers' Miguel Cabrera: Socks second homer

Cabrera went 2-for-4 with a double, a home run and two RBI in Friday's 4-2 win over the Orioles. He opened the scoring with an RBI two-bagger in the third inning before swatting a solo shot in the sixth, his second homer of the year. Cabrera has seven hits in the last four games, including three extra-base knocks, to push his slash line on the season up to .276/.325/.381 with 12 RBI through 29 contests. The 39-year-old is nearing the end of his Hall of Fame career, but he's still capable of making a contribution.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sports

Dodgers' Michael Grove: Promoted for MLB debut

Grove was called up from Double-A Tulsa ahead of his start Sunday against the Phillies, Jack Harris of the Los Angeles Times reports. The 25-year-old will make his big-league debut Sunday in a spot start, filling the gap in Los Angeles' rotation following the placement of Clayton Kershaw (pelvis) on the injured list. Grove struggled at the Double-A level with a 7.86 ERA last year, but he's pitched well so far in 2022 and has a 2.76 ERA, 0.99 WHIP and 22:5 K:BB across 16.1 innings.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Sports

Brewers' Willy Adames: Dealing with ankle sprain

Adames was diagnosed with a sprained left ankle after leaving Sunday's game at Miami, Curt Hogg of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports. The 26-year-old suffered the injury during the first inning Sunday when he safely slid into home plate, and he was removed from the contest one inning later. Adames will be re-evaluated Monday and should be considered day-to-day in the meantime.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS Sports

Pirates' Tyler Heineman: Claimed by Pirates

Heineman was claimed off outright waivers by the Pirates on Monday. Heineman was sent down by the Blue Jays on Saturday, and he'll be claimed by the Pirates several days later. The 30-year-old appeared in 10 major-league games early in the year and went 4-for-15 with two doubles, two runs and an RBI. Since Andrew Knapp was designated for assignment Monday, Heineman will likely join the big-league club as catching depth.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Sports

Orioles' Jorge Mateo: Riding pine Saturday

Mateo isn't starting Saturday against Detroit, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports. Mateo is in the midst of a nine-game hitting streak in which he's hit .286 with two homers, a triple, two doubles, six runs, three RBI and three steals. However, he'll get a breather while Chris Owings starts at shortstop and bats ninth.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sports

Mariners' Sergio Romo: Scoreless frame Saturday

Romo, activated from the injured list Friday, fired a perfect ninth inning in a loss to the Mets on Saturday. The veteran right-hander could hardly have been sharper in his first appearance since April 11, firing four of his five pitches for strikes. The veteran has opened his Mariners tenure with three straight scoreless efforts.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Rays' Brandon Lowe: Late scratch Saturday

Lowe was scratched from Saturday's lineup against the Blue Jays for an unspecified reason, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. It's not yet clear whether Lowe is dealing with an injury, but he was removed from the lineup with under an hour before first pitch. Taylor Walls will take over at the keystone and bat eighth.
TAMPA, FL
CBS Sports

Reds' Joey Votto: Begins rehab assignment

Votto (illness) will begin a rehab assignment at Triple-A Louisville on Saturday. Votto has been on the COVID-19 injured list since May 3, and the Reds have said that the first baseman will require a rehab stint prior to rejoining the major-league club. He'll join the team's Triple-A affiliate Saturday and will attempt to find some success at the plate after hitting just .122 with a double, four runs and three RBI in the big leagues this season. The team hasn't officially indicated how many rehab games Votto will require, but manager David Bell recently said that the 38-year-old could rejoin the Reds when they travel to Toronto next weekend.
CINCINNATI, OH
CBS Sports

Royals' Emmanuel Rivera: On bench Saturday

Rivera isn't starting Saturday against Colorado. Rivera started in the last two games and went 0-for-6 with a walk and two strikeouts. MJ Melendez will serve as the designated hitter and bat seventh Saturday.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

White Sox's Johnny Cueto: Debuting for Chicago on Monday

The White Sox selected Cueto's contract from Triple-A Charlotte on Monday. He's scheduled to start Chicago's series opener in Kansas City, LaMond Pope of the Chicago Tribune reports. Chicago optioned infielder Danny Mendick to Charlotte to make room on the 26-man active roster for Cueto, who should have a full-time...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Marlins' Cody Poteet: No longer starting Monday

Poteet won't start Monday against the Nationals, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports. Poteet was initially slated to start in Monday's series opener after Jesus Luzardo (forearm) was placed on the 15-day injured list, but Sandy Alcantara was pushed up a day. However, the Marlins haven't yet announced a starter for Tuesday's matchup against Washington, so it's possible Poteet takes the mound in that game.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Sports

Angels' Andrew Velazquez: Collects another theft

Velazquez went 2-for-7 with a walk, a run and a stolen base across both games of Saturday's doubleheader split versus Oakland. Velazquez has settled into an everyday role at shortstop for the Angels, as he started both games of the twin bill while Tyler Wade played one game at third base and the other in left field. Velazquez is still batting just .188 on the season, but he leads the team with six steals and has displayed some outstanding defense. He is also starting to hit better, going 7-for-19 (.368) with a home run, two doubles, four runs, two RBI and two steals over his past six games.
ANAHEIM, CA
CBS Sports

Brewers' Jandel Gustave: To miss approximately six weeks

Gustave is expected to miss around six weeks while recovering from a right hamstring strain, Todd Rosiak of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports. Gustave was placed on the 15-day IL on Sunday, and the injury will sideline him for at least the next month and a half. J.C Mejia figures to take his place in the bullpen, but he's unlikely to see many high-levearge opportunities with Brad Boxberger, Devin Williams and Josh Hader holding down the back end.
MILWAUKEE, WI

