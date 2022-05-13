ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Resurrection' Trailer Reveals Rebecca Hall and Tim Roth's Psychological Thriller

By Jon Mendelsohn
Collider
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIFC Films has just dropped the eerie and mysterious teaser trailer for Andrew Semans' upcoming psychological thriller Resurrection starring Rebecca Hall and Tim Roth. Resurrection tells the story of Margaret (Hall), a hardworking single mother with a successful career and fulfilling life who has her world thrown into chaos when a...

collider.com

IndieWire

‘Babylon’ Debuts First Footage: Brad Pitt Is Unrecognizable with Massive Prosthetic Nose in Silent Film Era

Click here to read the full article. Finally, finally, finally we are one step closer to the epic Hollywood empire that is “Babylon.” The upcoming feature from Oscar-winning writer-director Damien Chazelle stars “Once Upon a Time…In Hollywood” co-stars Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie for “Babylon” in a period piece about the transitional period in the film industry when silent movies gave way to talkies. The film is set to premiere wide January 6, 2023, and already is a buzzed-about Oscars contender. While Chazelle has stayed mum about plot specifics, drama “Babylon” reportedly focuses on real-life industry titans Clara Bow (Robbie), Elinor Glyn, and studio...
MOVIES
ComicBook

Halle Berry Cast in New Supernatural Thriller Mother Land

Academy Award winner Halle Berry is set to star in 21 Laps' new thriller, Mother Land. The film, which will be introduced to international buyers at the upcoming Cannes Film Festival, is set to be directed by The Hills Have Eyes and Piranha 3D filmmaker Alexandre Aja. Kevin Coughlin and Ryan Grassby wrote the film's script. Mother Land is expected to start production in 2023.
MOVIES
Deadline

Russell Crowe & Liam Hemsworth Set To Star In Action-Thriller ‘Land Of Bad’ — Cannes Market

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Oscar winner Russell Crowe (Gladiator) and The Hunger Games star Liam Hemsworth are set to star in action-thriller film Land Of Bad, we can reveal. Crowe will play Reaper, an Air Force drone pilot supporting a Delta Force special ops mission in the South Philippines. After the mission goes terribly wrong, he has 48 hours to remedy what has devolved into a wild rescue operation. Hemsworth will play the green air controller who is thrust into the middle of a high-stakes extraction which involves no weapons and no communication other than the drone above. Highland...
MOVIES
Deadline

Kate Beckinsale Set To Star In Spy Thriller ‘Canary Black’ For ‘Taken’ Director Pierre Morel & Anton — Cannes Market

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Kate Beckinsale (Underworld) has been set to star in action spy thriller Canary Black from Taken and Peppermint director Pierre Morel. Producer, financier and sales firm Anton (Greenland) is launching the project for the Cannes market. The Matthew Kennedy (Inheritance) script will see Beckinsale play top level CIA agent Avery Graves who is blackmailed by terrorists into betraying her own country to save her kidnapped husband. Cut off from her team, she turns to her underworld contacts to survive and help locate the coveted intelligence that the kidnappers want. The project is being produced by Anton’s Sebastien...
MOVIES
IndieWire

‘Dirty Dancing’ Sequel Will Star Jennifer Grey, Jonathan Levine to Direct

Click here to read the full article. It’s been 35 years since somebody put Baby (Jennifer Grey) in the corner, and audiences no doubt have “Hungry Eyes” for a sequel. Ahead of this year’s Cannes market, “Long Shot” and “50/50” director Jonathan Levine confirmed he will be directing the “Dirty Dancing” sequel for Lionsgate. Original lead star Grey will reprise her role of Frances “Baby” Houseman as she returns to family camp Kellerman’s in the 1990s, as Deadline reported. Similar to the 1987 iconic film, the upcoming “Dirty Dancing” installment will focus on a coming-of-age romance, but Baby’s personal story will intertwine...
MOVIES
Popculture

Netflix Cancels Major Show After Two Seasons

Netflix has canceled another one of its major shows, with this one getting the ax after only two seasons. Variety reports that hit sci-fi drama Raising Dion has been dropped by the streamer, following its recent season debut. The news seems to have been revealed by series star Sammi Haney, who shared the news with fans on Instagram. "Sad to say that Raising Dion is CANCELED [sic] Thank you for all of the amazing support we got from all of our wonderful fans!" Haney wrote, in part. "Season 2 was a success, equal to Season 1, even if just looking at how many people watched all of it and wanted a season 3!"
TV SERIES
The Independent

Laughter erupts in courtroom after Johnny Depp says he doesn’t watch his own movies

Laughter erupted in courtroom after Johnny Depp said he doesn’t watch his own movies and couldn’t recall the question he was asked. “I don’t watch them. I feel better not watching them. What was the question again?” Mr Depp said to laughter from the room. Johnny Depp trial – latest updates“Order in the court, or I will have you removed,” Judge Azcarate said. “Understood? Thank you.”The defamation trial between Mr Depp and Amber Heard began on Monday 11 April in Fairfax, Virginia following Mr Depp’s lawsuit against his ex-wife in March 2019. Mr Depp is arguing that she defamed him...
CELEBRITIES
ComicBook

Tremors Star Kevin Bacon Shares Touching Tribute to Late Costar Fred Ward

Earlier today came confirmation that character actor Fred Ward, best known to some for his roles in the original Tremors and playing astronaut Gus Grissom in the 1974 film The Right Stuff, among others. Following the announcement of his death, actor Kevin Bacon, who appeared alongside him in the 1990 horror-comedy, paid tribute to the actor with a touching message. "So sad to hear about Fred Ward," Bacon tweeted. "When it came to battling underground worms I couldn't have asked for a better partner. I will always remember chatting about his love of Django Reinhardt and jazz guitar during our long hot days in the high desert. Rest In Peace Fred."
CELEBRITIES
Collider

Margot Robbie Is 'Barbie' in First Image Revealed at CinemaCon

One of the most intriguing films coming out in 2023 is Warner Brothers’ Barbie starring Margot Robbie, directed by Greta Gerwig. There has been so much casting news over the last couple of months, but now we have our first official picture of Robbie in costume and a confirmed release date. Barbie will be released on July 21, 2023.
MOVIES
Popculture

Netflix Lands New Drama Starring Jeff Daniels

Jeff Daniels is returning to Netflix for A Man in Full, a limited series based on Tom Wolfe's novel. The series will be written by Big Little Lies creator David E. Kelley and includes Oscar-winner Regina King as an executive producer. Daniels won an Emmy in 2018 for his performance in Netflix's limited series Western Godless.
TV SERIES
TVGuide.com

The 32 Best Murder Mysteries and Crime Dramas to Watch

Crime is bad! But crime on TV? Great! Whether you love a good crime drama or murder mystery because you want to see bad guys get caught or you just want to get tips on how to pull off your own lawless act, TV is full of them. Our list of the best murder mysteries and crime dramas to watch will help you sort out the good from the bad and, hopefully, bring one to your attention that you never knew existed. The newest additions to the list is HBO's We Own This City, a brutal and hardcore examination of police corruption in Baltimore, and HBO Max's The Staircase, a true crime dramatization steeped in the stench of murder.
TV SERIES
Variety

‘True Lies’ Series Adaptation Ordered at CBS

Click here to read the full article. The “True Lies” series adaptation has been ordered at CBS for the 2022-2023 broadcast season. The series order comes after the show was originally ordered to pilot at CBS in February 2021 before it was pushed off-cycle for consideration during this year’s pilot season. In the series, an unfulfilled suburban housewife (Ginger Gonzaga) is shocked to discover that her bland and unremarkable computer consultant husband (Steve Howey) is a skilled international spy. She is propelled into a life of danger and adventure when she’s recruited to work alongside him to save the world as they...
TV SERIES
Popculture

'The Conners' Season 5 Fate Revealed After Cast Signs New Deals

The Conners survived ABC's cancellation spree and will come back for a fifth season. Following The Goldbergs, it remains the network's second-highest Wednesday comedy and has maintained consistently high ratings. Although Roseanne Barr has been embroiled in drama over her role as the titular character in the canceled Roseanne revival, the comedy has succeeded with popular stars such as Sara Gilbert and John Goodman.
TV SERIES
GamesRadar+

7 New Netflix, Amazon, and HBO Max movies and shows to stream this weekend

As another weekend rolls around, so does another batch of entertaining new additions to your favorite streaming platforms. If you're looking to binge-watch a new series this weekend, you're in luck – there are plenty to choose from this week. On Netflix, there's heartwarming coming-of-age drama Heartstopper, as well as new installments of comedy-drama Russian Doll and reality show Selling Sunset.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Justified Sequel Series Adds Logan, Marvel's Daredevil Stars to Cast

At the beginning of the year, it was officially announced that FX would be reviving its fan-favorite series, Justified, with Timothy Olyphant returning to star. It was previously revealed that U.S. Marshal Raylan Givens would be back for Justified: City Primeval, which is inspired by Elmore Leonard's novel City Primeval: High Noon in Detroit. Eight years after leaving Kentucky for Miami, Givens is trying to help raise a teenager and contending with a changing world. However, down in Florida, he runs into Clement Mansell, who has some history with the Marshal. The Disney-backed series will begin production in this week in Chicago and will feature the cast additions of Aunjanue Ellis, Boyd Holbrook, Adelaide Clemens, Vondie Curtis Hall, Marin Ireland, Norbert Leo Butz, Victor Williams, and Vivian Olyphant. The Hollywood Reporter recently shared character descriptions for the new roles. You can check them out below...
TV SERIES
Distractify

Colin Firth Is Dating Again After His Divorce From Livia Giuggioli

In December of 2001, Michael Peterson called authorities to report that his wife, Kathleen, was unconscious. His phone call marked the beginning of the years-long murder trial that rocked the city of Durham, North Carolina to its core. The HBO Max true-crime miniseries The Staircase explores the events surrounding Kathleen’s...
DURHAM, NC
Collider

7 Historical Dramas Like The Essex Serpent to Watch Next

Apple TV+ has slowly been making a name for itself as a destination for prestige TV in the extremely competitive streaming wars. Shows like Ted Lasso, Severance, and The Morning Show have all become central attractions to Apple TV+ subscribers, and they’re bolstered further by a growing collection of acclaimed original films like CODA and The Tragedy of Macbeth. The latest addition to their library of original content, The Essex Serpent, looks to add yet another must-see selection to the streaming service.
TV SERIES
Variety

Dakota Johnson and Cooper Raiff Find Love on the Dance Floor in ‘Cha Cha Real Smooth’ Trailer — Film News in Brief

Click here to read the full article. Sundance winner “Cha Cha Real Smooth,” the sophomore project from indie writer-director Cooper Raiff, has unveiled its official trailer. The film stars Raiff and Dakota Johnson in an unconventional love story between a college graduate and a single mom. The movie follows 22-year-old Andrew (played by Raiff), who’s fresh out of college and stuck at home with his family in New Jersey, with no clear life path. Andrew has no ambition and no real skills, except for one: he knows how to get a party started. This skill lands him the perfect job of...
THEATER & DANCE

