Saint Louis, MO

Pick your own strawberries right now at Eckert's

FOX2now.com
 3 days ago

Pick your own strawberries right now at Eckert's. Look to the sky for Sunday night's total lunar eclipse. Heal your spirit with items from Stephanie's Spiritual …. Car crashes into school bus on 55 SB...

fox2now.com

FOX2now.com

Do a downward-facing dog, then grab a dog at Doggie Mac’s – it’s all part of Daters and Doers

Every Tuesday and Saturday we can get in a yoga session right in the middle of 9 Mile Food Truck Garden. It’s perfect to work off all those tasty snacks and not feel guilty. This idea is just one of hundreds from Daters and Doers. They also suggest taking your next date to the Delmar Loop to Corner 17, where you can watch a chef make fresh noodles. Then there is a gem of a place in Florissant. It’s La Patisserie! There’s a reason why it’s called the most Instagramable bakery in our region.
FLORISSANT, MO
FOX2now.com

Mondays with Mahe: The top picks for gooey butter treats

Are you a corner piece or middle of the pan kind of gooey butter cake eater? Regardless, St. Louis Magazine editor George Mahe gave his picks for places that serve the St. Louis tradition that you may now know about. His five picks: The Cup, Twisted Tree Steakhouse, Kaldi’s, Sugarfire Pie, Daily Bread Bakery & Café, Dierbergs, and Clementine’s Naughty & Nice Creamery. He also gave out Clementine’s Gooey Butter Cake lip balm. Plus George and Chelsea tasted the gooey butter cupcake made by Erica Miller at the Chocolate Rooster.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2now.com

iKarateClub.com offers free cardio defense classes at Hot Java

Owner of iKarateclub.com Ali Moseia is offering free Cardio Defense classes through a new partnership with JW Global Foundation. Ali wants everyone to be “Fit, Agile, and Aware!” The classes take place at Hot Java on Manchester Road in West St. Louis on Wednesday morning at 7:30 and 8. Then on Friday mornings at 9 a.m. Subscribe to iKarateclub.com to get your passes.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2now.com

Taste of Maplewood festival happens this weekend

Taste of Maplewood festival happens this weekend
MAPLEWOOD, MO
FOX2now.com

$300 mil. invested in St. Charles and St. Louis Counties' water projects

$300 mil. invested in St. Charles and St. Louis Counties' water projects
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2now.com

Granite City teacher welcomed back to school after 9-month deployment

It was a homecoming nine months in the making for a Granite City teacher.
GRANITE CITY, IL
FOX2now.com

Abortion-rights rally held in downtown St. Louis

Dozens gathered for an abortion-rights rally Saturday morning in downtown St. Louis.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2now.com

Annie Malone May Day Parade returns after a two-year break

The Annie Malone May Day Parade returned in person to the streets of Downtown St. Louis for the first time in two years. The energy, excitement, and overall community pride was clear to see for everyone who attended.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2now.com

St. Louis County pastor responds to alderman's criticism

A north St. Louis County pastor is responding to multiple complaints from an alderman.
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MO
FOX2now.com

Highs in 70s Monday, expect storms Tuesday night

ST. LOUIS – Monday morning starts off cool. The afternoon will be mostly sunny and pleasant with highs in the 70s. Tuesday will start off dry. Clouds will increase in the afternoon with high temperatures in the 80s. Showers and storms move in Tuesday night.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2now.com

Train collides with vehicle in Kimmswick, killing 1 man

One man is dead and a woman and 3-year-old boy are injured following a train and truck collision in Kimmswick.
KIMMSWICK, MO

Community Policy