Tallahassee, FL

Florida lawmaker won’t seek reelection amid harassment claim

The Associated Press
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3btnZg_0fd918BY00
FILE - Rep. Ramon Alexander, D-Tallahassee speaks during debate on Senate Bill 2-C: Establishing the Congressional Districts of the State in the House of Representatives Thursday, April 21, 2022 at the Capitol in Tallahassee, Fla. Alexander, the incoming leader of the House Democrats, says he will not seek reelection following allegations that he sexually harassed a former employee of Florida A&M. Alexander made the announcement in social media posts Thursday, May 12, days after the Tallahassee Democrat reported details of the sexual harassment complaints made against him. (AP Photo/Phil Sears, File)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida Rep. Ramon Alexander, the incoming leader of the House Democrats, says he will not seek reelection following allegations that he sexually harassed a former employee of Florida A&M.

Alexander made the announcement in social media posts Thursday, days after the Tallahassee Democrat reported details of the sexual harassment complaints made against him.

His statement did not mention the allegations, though he has previously apologized and told the paper the interactions were consensual.

“After thoughtful consideration and personal self reflection, I will not seek re-election for my final term in the Florida House of Representatives,” Alexander wrote on social media, adding that it was his “true honor” to serve in the Legislature.

The allegations were included in complaints the employee made to the state human relations commission, the paper reported. The employee told the paper Alexander groped him multiple times and sent him unwanted sexually explicit texts and other material over the phone. The employee’s attorney did not immediately respond to requests for comment from The Associated Press.

Alexander, who is married with children, has gained national media attention recently through his criticism of new Republican policies that limit discussion of race in schools.

Rep. Evan Jenne, the current House Democratic leader, issued a statement Thursday saying the caucus will meet soon to elect a new leader-designate. Earlier in the week, Jenne told the paper it would be irresponsible to comment with specificity given the “sensitive and serious nature” of the claims.

“He and his family are in my thoughts as they navigate into this next phase of their lives,” Jenne wrote Thursday.

Alexander was elected to the House in 2016, representing a district that includes parts of the capital, Tallahassee.

phill riley
3d ago

When its alleged a democrat has done something, they always seem to do what's best for the country while republicans seem to do what's best for them.

No party affiliate
3d ago

Why should he resign? Trump groped women and Republicans elected him. Didn't care about the allegations. Now a Democrat is called on sexual harassment and he has to resign. Democrats have more values and respect for the people than Republicans. Republicans consider themselves pure and without reproach yet their allegations of domestic violence, sexual harassment, and as predators are their main theme for being elected.

SCOTT BELLS
3d ago

thats what it is all about SCARE THREATEN ALL THE GOOD PEOPLE. THEY WON'T RUN AND THE CORRUPTION WILL TAKE OVER . ITS HAPPENING RIGHT IN FRONT OF US IN BROAD DAYLIGHT

floridapolitics.com

Markel Trial Day 1: Jury selection begins, and Florida Politics is on the scene

It's not the easiest conditions for seating a jury. Florida Politics will be providing daily coverage of Katherine Magbanua’s retrial for the 2014 murder-for-hire of FSU law professor Dan Markel. The case has drawn international media attention to Florida’s capital city, and we’ll share with readers the top things to watch for and discuss as proceedings unfold. Our reporting will draw from many sources, including contributor Karen Cyphers of Sachs Media, who with attorney Jason Solomon advocate with the grassroots group, Justice for Dan, to draw attention to this case and provide analysis of relevance to Florida’s political, advocacy, and legal communities.
wuwf.org

Abortion’s last stand in the South: A post-Roe future is already happening in Florida

For two decades, Kelly Flynn barely noticed the protesters who gathered almost daily along University Boulevard, the main public drag to the office park that houses her clinic, A Woman’s Choice of Jacksonville. The signs, the chants, the occasional blocked sidewalk – they all went with the territory of running an abortion clinic in Florida, one of the last states in the South where abortion remains widely accessible. Most mornings, Flynn would take a back route to avoid them. As soon as she turned left onto University Center Drive, the quiet road fronting the clinic’s two buildings, she almost forgot the protesters existed. The only people permitted to use the private road and parking lots were the medical staff who worked in the surrounding offices, their patients and approved visitors. Anyone else was trespassing.
FLORIDA STATE
Palm Beach Daily News

Florida's outrageous, illegal gerrymander

Tallahassee lawmakers recently ratified redistricting legislation to rig our upcoming Congressional elections. Floridians may not yet grasp the implications of the Legislature’s capitulation to the governor on this. His enacted map is radical. It blatantly violates Florida’s Constitution. While debate about the map has highlighted equality issues, you...
FLORIDA STATE
