MAY 13 UPDATE: ROAD CLOSURES AND CONSTRUCTION

A fire at the southern base of Catawissa Mountain brought out several area companies Friday. The blaze broke out at about 5:30 pm at a home in the first block of VFW Home Lane. Reports say the fire spread from the home, and was further exacerbated by an exploding propane tank, with about five to ten acres of woods involved. There was difficulty reaching the scene due to overhanging tree limbs, and crews used all-terrain vehicles to establish a perimeter. The fire was declared out after about one hour; there were no reports of injuries nor has a cause been established.

CATAWISSA, PA ・ 3 DAYS AGO