Dauphin County, PA

MAY 13 UPDATE: ROAD CLOSURES AND CONSTRUCTION

 3 days ago

UPDATE: 5/13/22: The stormsewer installation work is now complete and the road has been reopened with cold patch. Final pavement restoration is planned for Wednesday 5/18/22, weather pending. Cockley Road:. UPDATE: 5/13/22: The culvert installation work is now complete. Final pavement...

Centre Daily

Homes, schools experience power outages as thunderstorms hit Centre County

Several buildings and schools are experiencing power outages Monday morning as Centre County experiences severe thunderstorms. A severe thunderstorm warning is in effect for northern Centre County until 11:45 a.m. Monday. The storm has winds up to 60 mph and penny-size hail, the National Weather Service said. Among the areas in the storm’s path are Orviston and Monument.
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

UPDATE: Power restored across Centre County

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — Power has been restored throughout Centre County after thousands were powerless due to lightning striking on a line. Around 8:50 a.m. West Penn Power, which is a First Energy company, says there were about 1,400 customers without power due to an issue that caused protective breakers to open at the […]
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
MyChesCo

I-95 Nighttime Travel Restrictions Scheduled in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA, PA — Motorists will encounter nighttime travel restrictions on Interstate 95 between the Cottman Avenue and the Columbus Boulevard interchanges for construction activities in Philadelphia, announced the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT). The work schedule and locations are:. Monday, May 16, from 7:00 PM to 5:00 AM the...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
lebtown.com

PennDOT to begin night paving of Jackson Township bridge Sunday

A bridge replaced last year along Route 422 in Jackson Township will be paved in a two-week night project starting Sunday, May 15, PennDOT announced. Paving will take place starting Sunday, May 15, around 6 p.m. and run for the next two weeks each night from 6 p.m. until 6 a.m. Lane restrictions will be in place while paving is ongoing.
JACKSON TOWNSHIP, PA
WBRE

Firefighters being monitored after chemicals spill during truck crash

STROUD TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A HAZMAT team responded to an overturned tractor-trailer that leaked chemicals Monday morning in Monroe County, according to officials on the scene. According to the Monroe County Communications Center, the overturned tractor crashed at the intersection of Middle Road and Bangor Mountain Road (Route 191) near Stroudsburg. Upon arrival, […]
MONROE COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Grand opening of dairy bar in Cumberland County

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) — A celebration of a new place to show off delicious dairy treats in Carlisle, Cumberland County was held on Saturday, May 14. This was to help celebrate the grand opening of the Destiny Dair Bar at Stover Farms. Get daily news, weather, breaking news, and...
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Adams, Bedford, Blair, Centre, Clinton, Columbia, Cumberland by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-16 09:45:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-16 14:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Adams; Bedford; Blair; Centre; Clinton; Columbia; Cumberland; Dauphin; Franklin; Fulton; Huntingdon; Juniata; Lancaster; Lebanon; Lycoming; Mifflin; Montour; Northumberland; Perry; Potter; Schuylkill; Snyder; Sullivan; Tioga; Union; York SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 225 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 200 PM EDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS PA . PENNSYLVANIA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ADAMS BEDFORD BLAIR CENTRE CLINTON COLUMBIA CUMBERLAND DAUPHIN FRANKLIN FULTON HUNTINGDON JUNIATA LANCASTER LEBANON LYCOMING MIFFLIN MONTOUR NORTHUMBERLAND PERRY POTTER SCHUYLKILL SNYDER SULLIVAN TIOGA UNION YORK
ADAMS COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Centre County home ravaged by late-night fire

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Centre County home was ravaged by a fire late Wednesday night, despite the best efforts of firefighters. Crews were called to the home on Mountain Road in Harris Township just before midnight on Wednesday, April 11, when a fire on the porch was first reported. State College Police and […]
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

Fire Breaks Out At Central PA High School: Authorities

A high school in central Pennsylvania was briefly evacuated due to a fire on Monday, May 16, authorities say. The fire happened inside Boiling Springs High School located at 21 Academy Street around 12:30 p.m., according to Cumberland County Wide Communications dispatch supervisor. The school was evacuated as Mount Holly...
BOILING SPRINGS, PA
whlm.com

FIRE ON CATAWISSA MOUNTAIN BRINGS EMERGENCY RESPONSE

A fire at the southern base of Catawissa Mountain brought out several area companies Friday. The blaze broke out at about 5:30 pm at a home in the first block of VFW Home Lane. Reports say the fire spread from the home, and was further exacerbated by an exploding propane tank, with about five to ten acres of woods involved. There was difficulty reaching the scene due to overhanging tree limbs, and crews used all-terrain vehicles to establish a perimeter. The fire was declared out after about one hour; there were no reports of injuries nor has a cause been established.
CATAWISSA, PA
Franklin County Free Press

Chambersburg Street Construction Scheduled

Please be advised that construction work will soon take place on the following streets:. 1. Brookview Avenue (West King Street to High Street), West King Street (Grandview Avenue to Brookview Avenue) 2. Hamilton Avenue (North Franklin Street to Municipal Boundary) 3. Harrison Drive (Grandview Avenue to Municipal Boundary) 4. Heintzelman...
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
WBRE

Family found after being lost in woods overnight

MCINTYRE TOWNSHIP, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A family has been found after going missing in the woods Sunday night in Lycoming County. According to the Bradford County Communication Center, search crews were looking for three children and two adult hikers that were missing since Sunday night. The family, including their dog, was found safely and […]
LYCOMING COUNTY, PA
skooknews.com

Chinese Buffet to Reopen Soon at the Fairlane Village Mall

The Chinese buffet at the Fairlane Village Mall is set to reopen soon. This time last year, we announcing the temporary closing of the Brother's Buffet in the Fairlane Village Mall, near Pottsville, due to it relocating to make room for the new TJ Maxx. One year later, we are...
POTTSVILLE, PA
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Cumberland, Franklin by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-15 14:47:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-15 15:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Cumberland; Franklin The National Weather Service in State College PA has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern Cumberland County in south central Pennsylvania Northeastern Franklin County in south central Pennsylvania * Until 330 PM EDT. * At 246 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Upper Strasburg, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Chambersburg, Shippensburg, Scotland, Pine Grove Furnace, Upper Strasburg, Roxbury, Willow Hill, Walnut Bottom, Fannettsburg, Orrstown and Shippensburg University. This includes the following Interstates The Pennsylvania Turnpike from mile markers 187 to 203. Interstate 81 from mile markers 18 to 38. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
State College

One Dead After Crash on I-99 in Patton Township

A State College man died in a single-vehicle crash early Saturday morning on Interstate 99 in Patton Township, according to state police at Rockview. Jordan A. Henry, 22, was driving a Honda Accord northbound just before 2 a.m. when he failed to negotiate a left curve near mile marker 72.4, went off the right side of the road and struck an embankment, police wrote in a crash report.
STATE COLLEGE, PA

Comments / 0

