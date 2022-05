National Park Lodges are one of the few reliable places that offer a glimpse of vacations like they used to be, in simpler times. Since Lake Yellowstone Lodge, the first to be built in a National Park, opened in 1891 the philosophy of such a place was cemented: A wilderness lodge is for taking a break from the elements, sitting by a warm fire, eating hearty food, sipping strong drinks, and basking in the spectacular views beyond large unadorned windows. No distractions, no flash, nothing else to pry you away. In the wired world of 2022 it may as well be a trip to Mars.

