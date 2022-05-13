ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Framingham, MA

Framingham High Staging High School Musical Memorial Day Weekend

By editor
FraminghamSOURCE
FraminghamSOURCE
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

FRAMINGHAM – Framingham High School Drama Company will stage the Disney musical...

framinghamsource.com

Comments / 0

Related
FraminghamSOURCE

PHOTOS: Brazilian-American Center Hosts Kids Run

FRAMINGHAM – The Brazilian-American Center (BRACE) in Framingham held a kids run on Saturday between the Center and St. Tarcisius Church on Route 135. Scores of children as young as age 4 and 5 participated in the activities. Every child received a participation medal. Father Marcio Toniazzo provided some...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

5 Things You Need To Know Today in Framingham: Monday, May 16, 2022

1 The Framingham Public Library is hosting a discussion called Inside the Squid tonight from 7 to 8 p.m. via Zoom with Professor Kyung Hyun Kim. “Anyone who has visited Korea in recent years has likely noticed that comedy variety shows are quite popular there. These Korean productions feature a pack of male performers standing around before a camera in a public space before dispersing to change into track suit uniforms and play silly playground games such as hide-and-seek, capture-the-flag, jump rope, rock-paper-scissors, wordplay, and pass-the-cellphone. Recently arrived on Netflix is Squid Game, a horror drama version of these Korean comedy shows. The nine-episode Korean drama-thriller strips away the veneer of comedy where grown-ups play children’s games. By instead fictively enrolling desperate men and women who are drowning from personal debts into literally deadly competitions derived from the same childhood games, Squid Game propels the Korean game show format into the dystopian world of neoliberal capitalism that it seeks to critique. This talk will discuss a range of topics from the success of Squid Game to Korea’s emergence as a global pop juggernaut,” said the library.
FRAMINGHAM, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Framingham, MA
Education
Local
Massachusetts Education
City
Framingham, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Maureen (Dunn) Grenga, 81

ASHLAND – Maureen A. (Dunn) Grenga, 81, of Ashland, formerly of Framingham and Naples, passed away on May 13, 2022 peacefully with her family by her side. Beloved wife of her late husband John S. Grenga, Mother to Lauren M. Covell of Naples, FL, and Michael S. Covell (Nancy), and grandmother to Alexander, Chloe and Blake of Ashland, Stephen F. Covell of North Reading, and Paul J. Covell of Tampa, FL, her stepchildren, Jennifer G. Grenga of Madison, TN, Jeff C. Grenga of Nashville, TN. and Julie S. Grenga of Madison, TN, and lastly her precious cat Fergie.
ASHLAND, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Anne (Thompson) Mahoney, 87, Natick Labs Retiree

FRAMINGHAM – Anne E. (Thompson) Mahoney longtime Framingham resident passed away at the age of 87 at her home surrounded by her family on May 13, 2022. She was the devoted wife of Lawrence P. Mahoney for over 56 years. Born in New York City, she was the daughter...
NATICK, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#High School Musical#Highschool#Disney
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
nbcboston.com

Miss the Super Flower Blood Moon Eclipse? Check Out These Pics

A total lunar eclipse graced the night skies this weekend, bathing the moon in the reflected red and orange hues of Earth’s sunsets and sunrises for about an hour and a half. The celestial action unfolded Sunday night into early Monday morning in one of the longest totalities of...
BOSTON, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Rossi Receives Dean’s Award at Colgate University

HAMILTON, NEW YORK – Students who receive a term grade point average of 3.3 or higher while completing at least three courses for a conventional letter grade earn the Fall 2021 Dean’s Award for Academic Excellence. Lin Ying Rossi of Ashland, a graduate of Newton North High School...
NEWTON, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Framingham Friday Night Concert Series Line Up

FRAMINGHAM – The City of Framingham has renamed its summer concert series to “Framingham Friday Concerts” from the former Concerts on the Common. The band will still perform on Friday nights at the Framingham Centre Common, off Edgell Road. Shows are 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. from June...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Belcher’s Appliance in Framingham Sold

FRAMINGHAM – Belcher’s Appliance has been sold. “The Belcher’s Appliance family wishes to welcome the team from Manny’s Appliance and introduce them as the new owners of our store at 120 Fountain St in Framingham,” posted the store this morning, May 15. “Manny’s will continue...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
worcestermag.com

St. Joseph’s Abbey to close Spencer Brewery

SPENCER — The first and only certified U.S. Trappist brewery is closing. The monks of St. Joseph’s Abbey announced Saturday that they would cease operations at Spencer Brewery, which opened its 36,000-square-foot brewery on the picturesque monastery grounds in 2014. “After more than a year of consultation and...
SPENCER, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

FraminghamSOURCE

Framingham, MA
5K+
Followers
12K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

24/7 online only news outlet. Covers Framingham and the MetroWest area of Massachusetts. Priimary communities Framingham, Ashland & Natick. Secondary communities of Marlborough, Southborough, Sudbury & Wayland. Independent, woman ownership

 https://framinghamsource.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy