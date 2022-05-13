ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Marc Anthony & Nadia Ferreira Engaged!

extratv
extratv
 3 days ago

Marc Anthony, 53, is engaged to former Miss Universe contestant Nadia Ferreira!

Nadia, 23, confirmed the news on her Instagram Stories with a close-up photo of her giant ring and the message, “Engagement party!!!” The couple holds hands in the photo, and Marc appears to have a black band tattooed on his ring finger.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=201qxg_0fd8znza00

The confirmation comes after Ferreira was seen flashing her new bling on Instagram as she celebrated her recent birthday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rs8lX_0fd8znza00

The singer and former Miss Universe Paraguay sparked romance rumors three months ago on a trip to Mexico City and became Instagram official in March.

Marc posted a loved-up pic with Nadia with the message, “May God multiply all that you wish us.”

This will be Anthony’s fourth trip down the aisle. He was previously married to Shannon De Lima (2014 to 2017), Jennifer Lopez (2004 to 2014), and Miss Universe 1993 Dayanara Torres (2000 to 2004).

Lopez, who shares twins Max and Emme, 14, with Anthony, is currently engaged to Ben Affleck.

Comments / 2

Related
Hello Magazine

Marc Anthony shares crushing health news in emotional video: 'It hurts'

Marc Anthony has been inundated with supportive messages from his fans around the world following a devastating diagnosis this week. The award-winning singer was forced to postpone his concert in Panama last week after suffering a painful injury backstage just before he was due to perform. Marc has since taken...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Robin Roberts in tears as she makes confession about partner Amber Laign

Robin Roberts got emotional as she opened up about her relationship with partner Amber Laign, especially in the midst of a challenging health battle. The Good Morning America star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her new book, Brighter By the Day. VIDEO: Robin Roberts enjoys...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ben Affleck
Person
Marc Anthony
Person
Jennifer Lopez
Hello Magazine

Jennifer Lopez steals the show in red mini-dress and knee-high boots

Jennifer Lopez may have been making the rounds recently for her romantic second engagement to Ben Affleck, but she hasn't let her style be any less a part of the conversation. The singer shared a new picture of herself on social media ahead of a "girls night out" in a show-stopping mix of black and red.
CELEBRITIES
The Spun

Deion Sanders’ Honest Admission On His Relationship

Former NFL star turned college football head coach Deion Sanders has been dating the same woman for a long time. Sanders, the head coach at Jackson State, is dating business woman Tracey Edmonds. Deion and Tracey have a lot of things going on in their respective lives, but they manage...
NFL
SheKnows

The Property Brothers Reveal They Are 'Directly Responsible' For Renée Zellweger & Ant Anstead Meeting

Click here to read the full article. It seems like everyone was rooting for Renée Zellweger and Ant Anstead to get together, including an unexpected duo: the Property Brothers. Drew and Jonathan Scott recently revealed that they were the ones that ended up getting Zellweger and Anstead to meet, and subsequently fall in love. And their hard work ended up paying off! Back on April 14, 2022, the Scott brothers sat down with ExtraTV to talk about everything from Drew’s upcoming fatherhood to Jonathan loving GF Zooey Deschanel’s Vanity Fair gown. While we loved the entire interview, we’re losing it over...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Instagram Stories#Universe Paraguay
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Husband Of Legendary Reporter Erin Andrews

The legendary NFL reporter celebrated a special birthday on Wednesday. Andrews, who covers the NFL for FOX, is an icon in the sideline reporting game. Andrews previously worked for ABC and ESPN, covering college football. She's taken over the NFL sideline reporting role for FOX and handled it with great class. Andrews will be working with some new announcers in 2022, though, as Joe Buck and Troy Aikman are off to ESPN.
NFL
SheKnows

Did Michelle Obama Just Let Slip That Sasha Obama Has a Serious Boyfriend?

Click here to read the full article. Sasha Obama was only seven years old when her dad was sworn in as the 44th President of the United States. Over eight years, she grew up in front of the entire country, but it’s still hard to believe she’s now an adult and might possibly have a significant other in her life. We know that little tidbit of information, thanks to her mom, Michelle Obama, who was dishing about her daughters’ love lives on Ellen DeGeneres on Tuesday. “Sasha is in college and they’re doing well. They are just amazing young women,” the former First...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Place
Mexico City
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
HollywoodLife

J.Lo’s Daughter Emme, 14, Bonds With Ben Affleck’s Ex Jennifer Garner At School Event

It’s only been about a month since Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez got engaged, but from how their kids looked on May 1, the two sides have already come together to form one big family unit. In photos seen here, Emme Muñiz, J.Lo’s 14-year-old daughter, appeared to enjoy her time while hanging with Ben’s ex, Jennifer Garner, during a school event on Sunday. Jennifer, 50, was not the only one there, as her and Ben’s kids accompanied her: Violet, 16, Seraphina, 13, and Sam, 10. It was a cute moment of bonding as the group walked around the school grounds. There was even a moment when Violet embraced her soon-to-be step-sister, placing her arm across Emme’s back in a warm gesture.
RELATIONSHIPS
Hello Magazine

Princess Eugenie announces exciting news following emotional message to the Queen

Princess Eugenie has taken to her Instagram Stories to make an exciting announcement related to The Anti-Slavery Collective, which she co-founded with her best friend Julia de Boinville back in 2017. Resharing a message from the charity organisation, the mother-of-one revealed she was posting "news from my charity". WATCH: Princess...
CELEBRITIES
The Spun

Look: Dwayne Haskins' Wife Shares Message On His Birthday

Dwayne Haskins' wife Kalabrya just posted a beautiful tribute to Dwayne on what would've been his 25th birthday. She shared the emotional message on her Instagram page, which shows numerous photos and videos before he tragically passed away on Apr. 9. "King Wayne, God decided Simba needed a halo, instead...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Kevin Hart & Wife Eniko Are Seen Enjoying Lunch On Venice Getaway: Rare Photos

Kevin Hart, 42, is enjoying a trip to Venice, Italy, with wife Eniko Parrish, 37 — and his cell phone! The Fatherhood actor was seen enjoying the sunshine in the romantic city with his love on May 13, walking casually and dining outdoors. In both cases, both parties appeared to be enjoying both each other, and their phones. In the photos, Kevin rocked a white long-sleeved Gucci hoodie with a zip front, matching sneakers, and blue jeans. Eniko wore a full, peach-colored bodysuit with a simple pattern, open-toed heels, and understated jewelry. She also carried a classic black handbag. The couple both finished their looks with the ultimate Venice accessory — sunglasses!
LOS ANGELES, CA
OK! Magazine

Ryan Seacrest's Deposition Reveals Shocking Confessions About Blac Chyna's Reality Show — Details

Ryan Seacrest is weighing in on the ongoing court battle between the Kardashian-Jenner family and Blac Chyna.According to a new report from Radar, the TV producer made some bombshell claims in his deposition, which the famous family is trying to get blocked from the jury. As reported by the outlet, Seacrest — who is scheduled to take the stand in the trial — shockingly revealed in his deposition that he wanted Chyna's show with Rob Kardashian, Rob & Chyna, to move forward, despite the Kardashian-Jenner squad's claim that there was fear over Rob's safety as a result of the exes'...
CELEBRITIES
extratv

extratv

68K+
Followers
4K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

Extra has the hottest celebrity and entertainment news, photos, gossip, scandals, videos, games, music, movies, television, star sightings and more!

 https://extratv.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy