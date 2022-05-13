ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, FL

Ridaught: Florida softball in SEC Semifinals

mainstreetdailynews.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor the first time since 2005, the University of Florida softball team is hosting this year's Southeastern Conference Tournament. The SEC softball tournament, which began in 1997, was originally held at neutral sites. However, in 2004, the tournament moved to on-campus sites, rotating to all 13 member schools. Future...

www.mainstreetdailynews.com

Comments / 0

Related
WCJB

Florida softball to host Regional round of NCAA Tournament

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The journey for a third national title for Florida softball will begin in Gainesville. On Sunday, the NCAA Tournament selection committee chose the Gators as the No. 14 seed in the 64-team field. The road to Omaha will start at home for the orange and blue, as they will host the Regional round of competition.
GAINESVILLE, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
State
Tennessee State
State
Florida State
State
Missouri State
State
Kentucky State
Gainesville, FL
Sports
State
Alabama State
City
Gainesville, FL
State
Arkansas State
mainstreetdailynews.com

Ridaught: Nothing like the first time

There's always something special about the first time. You always remember your first kiss, or a first date. For the Fort White and Dixie County (Cross City) baseball teams, they will always remember their first trip to the Final Four. This past Friday both teams advanced to the state semifinals...
FORT WHITE, FL
wuwf.org

Abortion’s last stand in the South: A post-Roe future is already happening in Florida

For two decades, Kelly Flynn barely noticed the protesters who gathered almost daily along University Boulevard, the main public drag to the office park that houses her clinic, A Woman’s Choice of Jacksonville. The signs, the chants, the occasional blocked sidewalk – they all went with the territory of running an abortion clinic in Florida, one of the last states in the South where abortion remains widely accessible. Most mornings, Flynn would take a back route to avoid them. As soon as she turned left onto University Center Drive, the quiet road fronting the clinic’s two buildings, she almost forgot the protesters existed. The only people permitted to use the private road and parking lots were the medical staff who worked in the surrounding offices, their patients and approved visitors. Anyone else was trespassing.
FLORIDA STATE
mainstreetdailynews.com

Suwannee scores late run to beat Clay

A seventh-inning run broke a tie and propelled Suwannee to the Class 4A baseball Region 1 Final. In a game where scoring came at a premium, the top-seeded Bulldogs edged fifth-seeded Clay, 2-1, in the 4A-Region 1 Semifinals in Live Oak on Saturday. Suwanee (23-4) scored a run in the...
SUWANNEE, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hannah Adams
blackchronicle.com

Things to do at Devil’s Den Spring in Florida

WILLISTON, Fla. – If you are an outdoorsy person, you’ll want to check out the Devil’s Den Spring in Williston for your next Florida staycation. Here are some things you should know about the prehistoric spring before you plan a visit. WHAT IS DEVIL’S DEN SPRING?
WILLISTON, FL
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Most Alligator Infested Lakes in Florida

An 11-foot alligator caused a traffic jam just NE of Orlando on April 27, 2022. Cars backed up as the alligator made its way across State Road 417. The Seminole County Sheriff’s Office thought the gator probably came from Lake Jesup, which has a reputation as being an alligator infested lake.
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#University Of Arkansas#The University Of Florida#Sec#Auburn#Lsu#Gators#Texas A M
WCJB

Ocala pastor speaks on safety in wake of California church shooting

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - As many Americans learned this weekend, gun violence can happen anywhere. At the grocery store, a sports game, the flea market, or at a place of worship. This time, 44 people are dead or injured after four separate mass shootings in Buffalo, Milwaukee, Houston, and the Metro area of Los Angeles.
OCALA, FL
Ocala Gazette

Judge issues final order in fire fee case

In follow up to the final hearing held on May 10, Marion County Circuit Judge Robert W. Hodges entered an order that outlines how the city must pay out almost $80 million in refunds to past and present City of Ocala utility customers. The case stems from a long-running class-action...
OCALA, FL
keysweekly.com

FWC ANNOUNCES RULE CHANGES FOR 4 KEYS SPECIES

At its meeting on May 3 and 4 in Gainesville, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) approved a number of immediate and potential rule changes for species commonly harvested both recreationally and commercially in the Florida Keys. A rule change for recreationally harvested dolphinfish (mahi-mahi) approved at the March FWC meeting also took effect on May 1. A summary of the rule changes for each species is listed here. For reference purposes, state waters refer to the area from shore to three nautical miles on the Atlantic side of the Keys, and from shore to nine nautical miles on the Gulf side. More information regarding fishing regulations is at MyFWC.com/marine. Alternatively, the Fish Rules app uses an angler’s phone’s GPS to track his or her current location and provide the appropriate regulations in real time.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Softball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
NewsBreak
Southeastern Conference
blackchronicle.com

Good news in Ocala/Marion County, Florida

During 2022, the Two Men and a Truck moving company is trying to collect more than 250,000 items, such as cleaning supplies and personal health items, nationwide for moms who have sought assistance in a domestic violence shelter. Locally, the goal is to collect more than 1,000 items for the Ocala Domestic Violence Center, which works with abused and homeless mothers in need.
OCALA, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy