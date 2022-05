Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson is currently scheduled to meet with the NFL this week, according to Josina Anderson. Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated believes Anderson's report indicates that the NFL is likely "wrapping things up" with their Watson investigation. However, Breer adds that a possible suspension may not be handed down until the 2023 season. Jacoby Brissett would presumably fill in for Watson this season as the Browns' starter, but it's worth noting that Baker Mayfield is still on the roster.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 15 HOURS AGO