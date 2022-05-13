Thoughts to ponder

ONE OF THE SAYINGS ON MY INSPIRATIONAL CALENDAR WAS: “BE A FLAMINGO IN A FLOCK OF PIGEONS.” This saying could be interpreted in many ways

and one could let your mind go in varies directions. According to the internet and Webster, flamingos are a colorful bird who grace the warm waters of tropical lands The birds are noted to be beautiful,

graceful and tranquil. In the tranquil pose the flamingo is a symbol of inner reflection and introspection teaching the art of self- mastery of movements.

The challenge for you and I is to be a flamingo in the world around us, this means our workplace, our homes and in our places of worship. The qualities of the bird could

be ours if we are disciplined to take them on. My view of a flock of pigeons is really messy, I think I’d rather belong to the flamingo clan. (The golden rule is included) I’d like to convey gentleness, kindness and tranquility.

As fellow human beings, are we not called to care for one another?. Watching the news about the war in Ukraine we see so many people worldwide opening their hearts

and homes to complete strangers. We begin to realize that there is much goodness in the world. I’ve heard it said that there is more goodness in the world than evil, I hope this true.

There are millions and millions of Flamingos out there in the world. Do you belong to that family?

Matthew Kelly wrote in one of his books: ‘BE THE BEST VERSION OF YOURSELF’

Catherine Coffey Patschull,

Pocatello