Protests

Freedom to head for the hills and woods | Letters

By Letters
The Guardian
The Guardian
 3 days ago
The protest in Totnes, Devon. Photograph: Karen Robinson/The Observer

Those of us “Marilyn” baggers based in Scotland are shocked when we cross the border and realise how many summits are protected by English laws ( ‘Access is vital’: picnicking protesters target Duke of Somerset’s woods, 8 May ). Saxa Voord, with its military radar station, is the only such in Scotland, but down south we come across hills on private land as well as those (Mickle Fell) where we have to get an army permit. Good for the picnicking protesters of Totnes: let’s hope they achieve the same right to roam in England as we have in Scotland.
Margaret Squires
St Andrews, Fife

• Yet another example of how otherwise law-abiding citizens are being forced to break the law to object to the law of trespass.
Rose Harvie
Dumbarton, West Dunbartonshire

