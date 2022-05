For families who love to watch the wonders up in the sky — from full moons to meteor showers — there’s a good show this month that culminates in a total lunar eclipse. You’ll want to mark your calendars for May 15 and make sure you have all the details for when and where you can see May’s Total Lunar Eclipse (taking place during a full moon super moon called the Flower Moon — seriously! there’s so much happening!) that’s just a few days away. Thankfully there’s an interactive chart that has everything you need to know on exactly when to catch May’s total lunar eclipse where you live.

