Gretna, VA

Gretna Industrial Park to welcome first tenant

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGretna Industrial Park is going to have its first tenant. In the most recent Pittsylvania County IDA meeting on April 20, Economic Development Director Matthew Rowe revealed that a piece of the property was sold to Tradesman Trucking, and they are looking to build a 20,000 square foot facility....

River District Association in Danville awards $140,000-plus in grants

The River District Association in Danville has awarded six new businesses more than $140,000 in RDA Dream Launch Grants to open or expand their brick-and-mortar businesses in the River District, and an additional $17,500 in a new grant opportunity, Catalyst Grants, to assist businesses in developing new business ideas. The...
DANVILLE, VA
Hospital conversion foundations become philanthropic powers

In many rural communities, access to health care can be limited. Routine procedures like teeth cleanings and physicals sometimes fall through the cracks for those who don’t have easy access or insurance. But in Wytheville, residents have had quality health and dental care for nearly two decades regardless of their financial situation thanks to the Wythe-Bland Foundation.
WYTHEVILLE, VA
Launching business ideas focus of annual pitch contest

The Launch Place received 71 applications for its 7th IdeaFest Pitch Competition from various start-up companies located in the U.S. and abroad. The top 20 competitors took the stage Thursday to present their innovative business ideas in the River District of Danville. The winner of this year’s competition was Acta...
DANVILLE, VA
Could Bristol and Lynchburg get inland ports?

We’re all waiting on a state budget. The headline item – and the big holdup – is whether the state will eliminate all or just part of the tax on food. It’s hard to agree on a budget when you can’t even agree on how much money you have to spend.
LYNCHBURG, VA
Tobacco Commission approves grants for 16 projects

The Virginia Tobacco Region Revitalization Commission has approved funding for 16 projects across Southwest and Southside. The grants were approved at the commission’s meeting in Bristol on Thursday. The largest is $800,000 to help expand rail service at the future Blue Star medical glove manufacturing site in Wythe County; the smallest is $2,500 for a sheep wool baler in Grayson County. (Background on the Wythe County project, which has been called the largest manufacturing announcement ever in Southwest Virginia: “Nearly 2,500 jobs announced in Wythe County.”)
BRISTOL, VA
Seeking information on intentional fire

The Danville Fire Department responded to an intentionally set fire in the old Dan River Mills water treatment facility on Memorial Drive. The fire was quickly contained, but firefighters encountered very dangerous conditions inside of the vacant building. The Fire Marshal’s Office is asking for anyone that has information or saw anything, contact Danville Crime Stoppers at 434-793-0000.
DANVILLE, VA
Mayor Lea cuts ribbon for new NW Roanoke gas station, convenience store

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Mayor Sherman Lea appeared in northwest Roanoke Friday morning to help celebrate the grand opening of a new gas station and convenience store. “We’re excited to bring this state-of-the-art Shell-Chester’s station to your neighborhood and can’t wait to welcome you,” organizers said in a flyer for the event.
ROANOKE, VA
Virginia landlord searches for answers after failed rent relief program

DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — A Virginia landlord is asking for answers after he's out thousands of dollars because of application difficulties with a Virginia rent assistance program. Benjamin Quintana has multiple rental properties in the Danville area. He said the COVID-19 pandemic was tough on landlords, like himself. He...
DANVILLE, VA
Black bear cub rescued in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Southwest Virginia Wildlife Center of Roanoke rescued a black bear cub stuck in a tree in the Bradshaw area of Roanoke Sunday. The cub was in the tree for 36 hours before he was rescued, according to the center. The center says the cub, whose...
ROANOKE, VA
Fire intentionally started at old Danville water treatment facility

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Danville Fire Department is looking for answers after responding to a fire that was intentionally started at the old Dan River Mills Water Treatment Facility on Memorial Drive Sunday. The flames were quickly contained, but not before firefighters were faced with dangerous conditions inside the...
DANVILLE, VA
Danville celebrating first ‘Festival in the Park’ in two years

DANVILLE, Va. (WFXR) — For the first time since 2019, Danville will celebrate the free, family-friendly ‘Festival in the Park,’ which aims to promote both arts and community togetherness over the course of three days. Even though the coronavirus pandemic put the festivities on hold for the past two years, Danville officials say the Festival […]
DANVILLE, VA
Roanoke mom shares infant formula shortage struggle

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A Roanoke mom is giving us some insight into just how stressful the infant formula shortage has become. Although formula maker Abbott says it has reached a deal to resume production at their troubled Michigan plant, it will take two months to have an effect. “It...
ROANOKE, VA
Crews respond to mobile home fire in Altavista

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. – The Altavista Fire Company responded to a mobile home fire Saturday night. At about 6:30 p.m., crews were sent to the 300 Block of Peerman School Rd for reports of a fire. Units arrived to find the mobile home engulfed in flames. Authorities say the...
ALTAVISTA, VA
Surry strawberry season is here

The warm morning of mid-May, the sweet perfume of honeysuckles, the sounds of the birds, plus the aroma of fresh red strawberries beckon us to that special strawberry field on a country road in Surry County. Several gallons of beautiful berries are waiting for us to pick! The is nothing quite like the red tint and sweet aroma of freshly picked strawberries on your fingertips. It is always fun to go berry picking in the morning when the air is fresh, the warm sun shines down and the scent of honeysuckles and strawberries fill the countryside. This seems to be the best time to pick with no distractions. If you don’t have time to pick berries, you can always call ahead and place an order and they will have them ready when you arrive. It costs about a dollar more per gallon if they pick berries for you, but still well worth the price.
SURRY COUNTY, NC

