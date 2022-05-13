ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Las Vegas Raiders continue to add to the offensive side of the ball

By Alexander Failes
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Raiders added a lot of talent to the wide receiver room this off-season, but the team isn’t done reloading the unit just yet. Throughout this year’s off-season, the Las Vegas Raiders have made many moves to revamp the offensive side of...

Raiders’ blatant ‘dysfunction’ with money, revealed

There’s always something about the Las Vegas Raiders, huh. Despite making major splashes in the offseason, the team just couldn’t shake the stench of controversy from them. Earlier in the month, they got involved in a controversy after firing president Dan Ventrelle. Now, new reports reveal more issues from the team.
Cowboys have interest in four-time Pro Bowl linebacker

The Dallas Cowboys reportedly have interest in linebacker Anthony Barr, but only if the price is right. The Dallas Cowboys were no strangers to the linebacker market this offseason. In fact, they were both linked to Von Miller and Bobby Wagner this offseason, but they signed with the Buffalo Bills and Los Angeles Rams, respectively. Following the NFL Draft, they are now linked to another linebacker.
Nevada Football announces move to East Sideline at Mackay Stadium

RENO, Nev. (Nevada Athletics) - The Nevada football team has announced that it will be switching sidelines ahead of the 2022 season. The Pack will re-claim the east sideline of Mackay Stadium as its home in the fall. “After a lot of thought and conversations with my coaching staff, football alumni, and long-time Wolf Pack Football fans, I have decided to move the Nevada football team back to the east sideline at Mackay Stadium,” said Head Coach Ken Wilson. “The staff is very excited to go to the sideline that we called home for our careers with the Pack.” Coach Wilson continued, “there are some things that we felt were very important and being on the East Sideline and wearing blue helmets were two of the most important considerations for our team.”
KC Chiefs sign Toledo offensive tackle Vitaliy Gurman

The Kansas City Chiefs have added some more competition at offensive tackle with the signing of Vitaliy Gurman from Toledo. The Kansas City Chiefs continue to make minor moves throughout the month of May as they attempt to add the best overall competitors at various positions ahead of more mini-camp activities as well as OTAs later this spring. The latest signing found on the NFL’s transaction wire is the signing of offensive lineman Vitaliy Gurman.
