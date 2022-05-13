Las Vegas Raiders continue to add to the offensive side of the ball

RENO, Nev. (Nevada Athletics) - The Nevada football team has announced that it will be switching sidelines ahead of the 2022 season. The Pack will re-claim the east sideline of Mackay Stadium as its home in the fall. “After a lot of thought and conversations with my coaching staff, football alumni, and long-time Wolf Pack Football fans, I have decided to move the Nevada football team back to the east sideline at Mackay Stadium,” said Head Coach Ken Wilson. “The staff is very excited to go to the sideline that we called home for our careers with the Pack.” Coach Wilson continued, “there are some things that we felt were very important and being on the East Sideline and wearing blue helmets were two of the most important considerations for our team.”

