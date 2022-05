Thousands of people showed up to the Boston Common on Saturday to support reproductive rights and make their voices heard. After the draft opinion from the Supreme Court in favor of overturning Roe v. Wade was leaked to the public, the topic of abortion has gripped and polarized the nation. The Boston Bans Off Our Bodies Day of Action event protests took place in Boston, part of a national effort to defend the right to abortion access. Similar protests were organized across the country on Saturday.

BOSTON, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO