Oxford, IN

Harrison softball handles Benton Central challenge, pushes win streak to 18

By Sam King, Lafayette Journal & Courier
 3 days ago

OXFORD — Kelsi Clark constructed this lineup to manufacture runs.

When Chelsea Parker asked to bunt with one runner on base and one out in the top of the eighth inning Thursday night, it fell right in line with the typical thinking for Harrison's softball team this season.

But in this instance, Clark waved it off and advised her sophomore first baseman to swing away.

"I like where her head is at, but the swing she put on the ball in her previous at bat, there was no way I was taking the bat out of her hands," Clark said.

Parker's two-run homer sparked a big inning and the Raiders handed Class 3A No. 6 Benton Central its first loss 10-5 in eight innings.

Parker knew she put a good swing on the ball, but didn't know how good until she saw her team's reaction.

"I've been hitting the outside pitch pretty well and I got a little excited and I just hit it," she said. "I just kept running and I was about past second base before I realized it was over."

For the Bison (14-1), an undefeated season is no longer a reality, but perhaps Thursday was a learning moment that can spark the team with the postseason approaching.

"We made some errors and we will definitely clean them up," said Benton Central's Halie Williams, who hit a grand slam during a five-run third inning. "We will sleep on this and forget about it. ... I love playing these kinds of games because of the pressure situations. It gets us prepared for the sectional."

Williams was the first batter Sydney Miller faced after relieving Malyah Hartwick in the third inning.

After giving up the grand slam, Miller settled into a groove.

She'd end up with 13 strikeouts and allowed just two hits — a double and home run, both to Williams — over 5 2/3 innings.

"We knew (Williams) was a good hitter," sophomore catcher Ava Mobley said. "We knew we had to battle through her. She showed her potential there. We learned from it and we battled back from it."

Then, in the top of the eighth, Miller laced a triple just inside the right-field foul line, which brought Parker to the plate with the idea that a perfectly placed bunt could score Miller for the lead.

Instead, she parked a line drive over the left-field fence.

After a Jadyn Ramer double, Mobley added a second two-run homer and Emmy Layton's sacrifice fly scored Kylie Dugan for an insurance run that almost certainly doomed any hope of a Bison comeback.

"No lead is safe. I knew I had to be a team player and we weren't done," Mobley said. "We know they were undefeated and we're glad we are the ones that can end that streak."

For the Raiders (19-1), it was a much-needed challenge that became their 18th straight win ahead of Saturday's North Central Conference semifinals and championship.

Harrison scored two runs in the top of the first with its small-ball strategy.

Then, after falling behind 5-3, responded with two runs in the fourth on Kiersten Delaney's sacrifice fly to score Hannah Lovelace and Miller's RBI single that scored Whitney Duell.

Miller's pitching kept Harrison alive while the Raider bats went silent in key moments, including a bases loaded with nobody out scenario that BC senior Megan Asher pitched out of in the fifth.

Ramer finished 4-for-5 and Mobley and Miller each went 3-for-4, while Parker and Duell each had two hits for the Raiders.

"Tough teams find ways to win tough games and that was our toughest game in quite awhile," Clark said. "We needed a little adversity. I don't want to say we were coasting because our bats have been on fire, but this is the first time we've struggled offensively. It carried over and we played a little flat on defense and found ourselves on our heels."

Sam King covers sports for the Journal & Courier. Email him at sking@jconline.com and follow him on Twitter and Instagram @samueltking.

Community Policy