Burna Boy Releases Self-Directed “Last Last” Visual Ahead Of Upcoming Album

On Friday (May 13), Burna Boy dropped a new single, “Last Last,” accompanied by a self-directed music video. The Chopstix-produced song samples Toni Braxton’s “ He Wasn’t Man Enough ” and was teased on Instagram Live by the Twice As Tall artist earlier this year.

Much like Braxton’s 2000 breakup tune, “Last Last” finds Burna Boy reflecting on romantic woes to the rhythm of a bouncy, mid-tempo beat. Presumably a single from the Afro-fusion star’s anticipated sixth studio album, Love, Damani , this drop punctuates an especially active time for the soon-to-be 31-year-old. In April, he became the first Nigerian musician to sell out Madison Square Garden with Burna Boy Presents One Night In Space . On Sunday, May 15, he’ll give his debut performance at the Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas. And on June 30, days before his 31st birthday, Burna Boy’s aforementioned 2022 LP will hit streaming services in time for the summer.

Burna’s last two albums, African Giant and Twice As Tall , were both major successes. The former earned him his first placement on the Billboard 200, and the latter yielded his highest spot on the same chart (No. 54). With Nigerian artists as hot in the States as they’ve ever been, following Wizkid and Tems’ Grammy-nominated “ Essence ” and the latter’s Hot 100-topping feature on Future’s “ Wait For U ,” Burna Boy could be in for yet another career milestone in the form of Love, Damani .

Check out the music video for “Last Last” below.