SNL Sets Natasha Lyonne to Host Season 47 Finale

Saturday Night Live will close out Season 47 with Russian Doll co-creator and star (and TVLine Dream Emmy nominee ) Natasha Lyonne as host.

NBC on Friday announced that Lyonne will make her SNL hosting debut with the last episode of the season, airing May 21. She will be joined by first-time musical guest Japanese Breakfast, which is currently on a North American tour following the release of its album Jubilee .

As previously reported, Only Murders in the Building star Selena Gomez will make her own hosting debut this Saturday, May 14, with musical guest Post Malone.

Previous Season 47 hosts included first-timers Owen Wilson ( Loki ), Kim Kardashian West, Rami Malek ( No Time to Die ), Jason Sudeikis ( Ted Lasso ), Kieran Culkin ( Succession ), Jonathan Majors ( The Harder They Fall ), Simu Liu ( Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings ), Billie Eilish, Ariana DeBose ( West Side Story ), Will Forte (MacGruber), Willem Dafoe ( Spider-Man: No Way Home ), Oscar Isaac (Moon Knight), Zoë Kravitz ( The Batman ), Jerrod Carmichael ( The Carmichael Show ) and Lizzo; second-timers Jake Gyllenhaal ( Ambulance ) and Benedict Cumberbatch ( Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness ); and five-timers Paul Rudd ( The Shrink Next Door ) and John Mulaney ( Big Mouth ).

Musical guests, meanwhile, included Kacey Musgraves, Halsey, Young Thug, Brandi Carlile, Ed Sheeran, Taylor Swift, Saweetie, Eilish, Bleachers, Måneskin, Katy Perry, LCD Soundsystem, Charli XCX, Rosalía, Gunna, Camila Cabello, Lizzo and Arcade Fire.

Are you looking forward to Lyonne’s debut as host? What about Japanese Breakfast as musical guest?