Matt LaFleur was hired as the head coach of the Green Bay Packers ahead of the 2019 season. Since that time, the Packers have won 13 games in three consecutive seasons. Aaron Rodgers has won two MVP Awards, made three Pro Bowls, and was named First Team All Pro twice. He also has thrown 111 touchdowns against just 13 interceptions. There have been weeks when Rodgers has thrown just one or two touchdown passes. However, there have been others where he explodes for four or more. In fact, since 2019, he leads the NFL in games in which a quarterback throws four or more touchdown passes.

GREEN BAY, WI ・ 16 HOURS AGO